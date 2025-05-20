Emtee celebrated his son Avery’s 10th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing childhood photos and calling him the “beast” that kept him going

Fans praised Emtee for naming his platinum-selling debut album Avery after his son, one of SA’s greatest hip-hop albums

The post comes a year after Emtee reunited with his wife after a public fallout, revealing that fatherhood pulled him out of depression and inspired him to rebuild his family

Seasoned rapper Emtee, born Mthembeni Ndevu, took to social media to celebrate his son’s 10th birthday.

The father of three penned a heartfelt birthday post to his son Avery, leaving fans in tears.

Emtee’s message to son Avery melts hearts

Avery, born in 2015, is Emtee and his wife Nicole's firstborn son. He is also a brother to Logan and Nairobi.

Taking to Instagram, Emtee shared a series of childhood pictures of his son and, in a touching caption, expressed deep love and pride for his son.

He wrote:

“I love you, son. Happy birthday. A whole 10-piece is krazy. May all your dreams come true. You brought the beast in me at my lowest.”

Thanks to his huge social media following, the birthday post has gained hundreds of comments and reactions.

One of the fans was quick to note that Avery was one of the biggest hip-hop albums ever produced, and Emtee named it after his son. The user noted:

“The greatest hip-hop album ever released in the SA music industry. More life to the young GOAT, Avery.”

The album was released in December 2015, and its album art, designed by Mpho Ngakane, featured an animated picture of his son Avery.

The track listing included 18 songs, and some of the hits from the album included We Up, Pearl Thusi, Roll Up, featuring Nigerian superstar Wizkid and the late AKA.

It was platinum-certified, with over 30,000 sales, and won two big awards at the Metro FM Music Awards.

The album won the Best Hip Hop and Best Rap Album in 2016.

In recent years, he has made it a norm to name his albums after his sons and often expresses his love and deep admiration for them in some of the tracks.

Emtee on fatherhood: “I want to set a good example”

Surprisingly, his birthday comes barely a year after Emtee moved back with his wife after she filed for divorce.

In 2023, the rapper moved out of his rented apartment with his wife to stay with his friend in Fourways after the two had a public fallout.

A year later, Emtee told the media in a sit-and-tell interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG that he had moved back with his family.

He made it known that he was depressed and wanted to be there for his sons and build a happy family.

In another interview with the L-Tido Podcast, Emtee opened up about how fatherhood changed his life.

He also revealed how he wanted to set a good example for his children.

Emtee celebrates daughter's birthday

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Emtee posted a sweet message on social media to wish his daughter a happy birthday.

The rapper shared their father-daughter moments over the years and captioned the photos with a sweet caption.

