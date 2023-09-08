Emtee has gotten candid about his family dynamics after his messy divorce from Nicole Chinsamy a few months ago

He was speaking on the L-Tido podcast when he opened up about how his children perceive him since he started making headlines

Emtee's behaviour in the past few months has drawn a lot of bad publicity and negative opinions, but he is more concerned about his kids

Rapper Emtee has opened up to L-Tido about his co-parenting with his ex-wife and what his children mean to him. Images: @emteethehustla, @newwavemediajhb

Source: Instagram

Rapper Mthembeni "Emtee" Ndevu has opened up about his peace amid the past few dramatic life that has been the spectacle of South African tabloids and social media, his children.

Emtee chats to L-Tido about his family

He was a guest on the L-Tido Podcast, where he opened up about co-parenting after his split from his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy, in May.

He told L-Tido that the pair are currently civil and that his relationship with his kids, Avery, Logan and Nairobi:

“Right now we cool, we just had our first daughter. Right now things are OK because I get to see my children, spend time with them, play with them, so I'm grateful for that. Only time will tell, concerning other things. but for now, we cool, there's no bad blood.”

He also told L-Tido about how he raises his children:

"I treat people with respect, and they witness that, I don't refuse any pictures. I want my children to learn that no matter what position you're in, in life always respect people. They know that about me. F*ck all that other sh*t. My children know me for who I really am.”

Watch the full podcast here:

Social media reacts to Emtee's interview

The rapper, who has been criticised for his drug problem marring his career, received some sympathy after his chat on the podcast. This is what netizens said about the We Up star:

@abongilejojozi1244 was impressed:

"I just love Emtee for 100% being himself. I think in SA we have very few of these famous people who are able to even breathe a second without acting and doing it so much for the media. Emtee thank you, for giving us your true self."

@sfisomdelwa289 was entertained:

"Emtee apartheid story got me interested in listening to the whole show "Big up Hustler."

@TumeloMofokeng-hy7si praised:

"My idol, our national treasure, our African Trap king."

@fezilenkabinde9087 complimented:

"This man's talent is undeniable. I see Emtee I subscribe."

@tinasheteam5pm631 suggested:

"I swear this guy can have a career in standup bro! The horse story is wild!!. "Ey! I just got hit."

@lehanovanwyk5795 was loyal:

"Great guy, big Emtee fan since day 1 when they called him a clown. Glad he cleared up the drunk rumours."

@thelmakingly5995 was sold:

"I love Emtee, I love that you did this interview, it’s been needed and waited on. Emtee is the realest, how he had his boys after the walkout, he didn’t have to do that but he’ll always put his niqqas on."

Source: Briefly News