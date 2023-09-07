Emtee revealed the last words AKA said to him before he was killed in February 2023

The rappers had maintained a good relationship over the years, often featuring each other in songs

Emtee opened up about AKA's demeanour on the day they recorded Crown for the Mass Country album

Emtee says AKA told him to "Stay safe and stay alive" on the last day they were together. Images: emteethehustla, akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Emtee recently had a chat with L-Tido about his relationship with AKA. The rappers last collaborated in the Supa Mega's posthumous album, Mass Country in a song titled Crown which quickly became a fan-favourite. Emtee revealed that AKA told him to stay safe and stay alive before embracing him in a long hug.

Emtee reveals AKA's last words to him

In an interview on The L-Tido Podcast, Emtee opened up about his relationship with AKA and what the late rapper said to him the last time they were together.

Emtee shares that he's always known Kiernan to be a "get up and go" type of person, often arrogant however that day his energy was very different:

"The last time I saw him was when we were recording 'Crown,' and his last words to me were 'Stay safe, stay alive, I love you,' and he hugged me."

Emtee went on to reveal how AKA's words made him feel thereafter:

"The hug was so long, I think 10 seconds. I'm big on energy and I was unsettled after that. I know him as a 'get up and go' type guy but that day he was humble."

Emtee details his relationship with AKA

Aside from being industry colleagues, Emtee and AKA have been good friends for some years. The rappers first collaborated in Roll Up Re-Up where Emtee called up both AKA and Wizkid for a remake of his hit song.

Though they don't have that many songs together, Emtee reveals that they have always maintained a great friendship.

In the interview, Emtee opens up about having always looked up to Forbes:

"I really looked up to him, from 'Victory Lap,' you name it. I was in high school bumping 'Victory Lap.'"

AKA's murder case picks up

Briefly News recently shared Mzansi's reactions to the SAPS finding the possible murder weapon used in AKA and Tibz' murders.

At the peak of AKA's career, he was managed by Tibz who was a brand strategist and founder of Showlove.

The publication also revealed updates from the police service about the getaway cars that fled the horrific scene.

