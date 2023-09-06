Tol A$$ Mo recently flipped out while on set for the popular show, Unfollowed

The reality TV star was heated while talking about his assault allegations as well as being a target on social media

Mzansi had its eyebrows raised at Mo's reaction as he tried to get the crew members to quiet down while he was speaking

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Tol Azz Mo had a meltdown on Thembekile Mrototo's 'Unfollowed' that left Mzansi astonished. Images: tolassmothegamer

Source: Instagram

Tol A$$ Mo has hogged the media space for some time now with his controversial reactions and comments. Following his recent split with his estranged wife, Mome, Mo has been on several interviews trying to share his side of the story but his recent visit to Unfollowed had him lose his cool rather quickly.

Tol A$$ Mo loses his cool on Unfollowed

In a recent interview with Thembekile Mrototo, Tol A$$ Mo was given a platform to speak on the effects cancel culture has had on his life and career.

Mo was accused of violating actress, Lerato Moloi and he later had a dark cloud looming over him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The comedian delved into how he had never been in the tabloids but soon flipped out trying to keep the people on set quiet while he was speaking:

Mzansi weighs in on Tol A$$ Mo's reaction

Online users wasted no time and shared their thoughts on Tol A$$ Mo's reaction:

OzzaT_ said:

"This n*gga unravelling man."

Teee_Bag responded:

"He is acting exactly like R. Kelly In the interview!"

Alulu25 commented:

"I love it when they lose their minds, if the justice system fails, this must be the end result."

Kgosikgolo_M posted:

"I'm trying to figure out how Thembekile managed not to laugh!"

KK_Phatlane added:

"Now, think about how he is when frustrated behind closed doors…"

LadyCharlotte01 said:

"'They know me for who I am.' No, they don't! Anger e kana?"

Tol A$$ Mo separates from Mome

Briefly News recently covered reactions to the news of Tol A$$ Mo and his wife Mome getting divorced.

The couple had been married for just over 11 years and shared their life with Mzansi on their reality TV show, Mo & Mome.

The publication also revealed Mo's plans to return to comedy after taking a hiatus from his decade-long comedic career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News