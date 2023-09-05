Rapper Big Zulu has a new massive mansion, and he recently shared a glimpse of it on Instagram

His supporters praised the record label owner and noted that his hard work paid off massively

Big Zulu recently showed off his other skill, which is acting, in a throwback post to his acting days on Isibaya

Big Zulu's hard work has paid off, and the rapper is enjoying the fruits of it.

Big Zulu gave his supporters a glimpse of his new home in a few Instagram pictures, and they were impressed. Image: @bigzulu

A look inside Big Zulu's home

In an Instagram post dated 3 September, Big Zulu shared snaps of himself in a rare attire.

Apart from his questionable fashion sense, what sparked many people's attention was the massive home in the backdrop.

The rapper stood in the driveway which leads to his double-storey home. In other slides, you can see the pool area as well as the view from the entire neighbourhood from his balcony.

He captioned his post:

"Yes, we are thankful."

Netizens praise Big Zulu

As mentioned before, his fashion sense took a break from getting bashed as people showed love to his home.

official.qwabetwins said:

"Wooooow congratulations."

iammelomusique said:

"God works in mysterious ways."

mokgatlasheila101 said:

"Congratulations nice home, you worked hard."

andilekamajol a said:

"Well done Nkabi, I thank God for the wonderful work he continues to do on your life. What we are seeing right now is in inspirational."

professormbokazie said:

"Inkabi Nation. Well done, Boss."

jobe_sc praised:

"We are happy to see men buying homes or building them."

sleethi_13' said:

"A huge house in Sandton."

hulumeniiammusic replied:

"May all your dreams come true."

sifiso4625 asked:

"When is the House warming party?"

senzinzama added:

"Beautiful home my brother."

Mondli Makhoba shows off stunning home

Also in the spirit of gratitude, actor Mondli Makhoba showed off his home after concluding the first season of the hit Mzansi Magic series Shaka iLembe.

He also showed off his cars, two luxury Chery SUVs.

