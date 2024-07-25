South African House music DJ Prince Kaybee felt the heat as netizens came for him

In a recent tweet, an online user demanded that the star should move to Nigeria since he supports them a lot

This was after the whole Miss SA and Chidimma saga that took place on social media

Prince Kaybee declines an offer to move to Nigeria. Image: @kabillion

Source: Instagram

The House music DJ and producer Prince Kaybee caught smoke on social media after his bold stance regarding the Miss SA drama.

Netizens want Prince Kaybee to relocate to Nigeria

The South African House music DJ and producer Prince Kaybee has again made headlines online after he claimed that Patriotic Alliance member Kenny Kunene was his grade 10 teacher.

Recently, the star was dragged by South Africans on Twitter (X). One online user demanded that he move to Nigeria after he supported Miss SA finalist Chidimma from critics. Responding to the tweet, Prince Kaybee refused to relocate to Naija on his online page.

He said:

"I was born in South Africa, have no family in Nigeria. Also have kids here, my Mom is still alive and sick so she needs me and I also work in South Africa. Why would you recommend moving to Nigeria my good sir?"

See the post below:

Fans react to Prince Kaybee refusing to relocate

Many netizens responded to the star's refusal to relocate. See some of the comments below:

@Vince839211 commented:

"Buyeli Khaya Wena Kwerekwere Ndini."

@freedommalulek4 wrote:

"The recommendation comes after everybody picked up that you stand with foreigners over South Africans, but nonetheless we know how to deal with people like you ask Julius Malema."

@muk0vhe responded:

"To go twerk for them in Abuja."

@Raibowchild mentioned:

"Hamba they are waiting for you baba."

@HouseDee4 replied:

"We are donating you."

@MorvieQue23 commented:

"People always have something to say to drain one's energy... I'm glad you're addressing them with humility."

Chidimma distances herself from fake X account

In a previous report from Briefly News, A fake X (Twitter) account was created to impersonate Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina. The beauty queen had a handful of Mzansi peeps bashing her entry into the competition because of her Nigerian roots.

The account spoke out against hateful comments, leading South African netizens to double down on their criticism.

