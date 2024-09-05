House music producer Prince Kaybee reacted to a young South African kid being racist to a Tiktokker Seeno

The star retweeted a post that revealed a video where a South African kid and his friends called the TikTokker the K-word

Many netizens on social media also reacted to the video of the boys calling the Dominican Republic TikToker the K-word

Prince Kaybee responded to young Kids being racist to a TikTokker. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

The controversial Prince Kaybee recently said something about a group of young South African kids who bullied a TikTokker on social media.

Prince Kaybee reacts to young kids being racist to TikTokker Seeno

Social media has been buzzing after a video of young white South African kids being racist towards the Dominican Republic TikTokker Seeno went viral.

In the clip, these white kids were calling Seeno the K-word and even threatening to kill and shoot him if he were close to them. This went viral on all social media platforms as it was reshared by many netizens who reacted to it, including the South African house music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee.

The Wajelwa hitmaker was disappointed by these young kids as he responded to the video on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Why would a white kid be a racist, their parents teach them young."

See the post below:

Netizens share their opinion on this matter

Many netizens also shared their reactions to the racist behaviour of these white South African kids. See some of the comments below:

@TheeOssy_Oswald wrote:

"100% correct .. and I wish as the kids get arrested the parents also get arrested."

@ChristosNgobeni said:

"I've worked in retail for 7 years, damn bro some parents do teach them kids to hate us.. and best believe there are lot of good white people who guinenly love blacks, but just a few white racist would make you feel like all of them are."

@Sello__Letswalo responded:

"True children often adopt their parents racist behaviors because they learn from them directly. This perpetuates racism across generations, reinforcing harmful stereotypes and obstructing social progress."

@CaroleOtto62381 commented:

"What makes this boy - and his friends, believe that they are superior to anyone. Look at them!"

@FootballStage_1 mentioned:

"He should be arrested for the racist remarks."

@moflavadj responded:

"How do we get rid of such people in our country? They don’t belong here."

Man roasts Prince Kaybee for supporting Chidimma

Briefly News previously reported that Prince Kaybee ruffled many feathers when he vocalised his support for Miss South Africa hopeful Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina. This time, a social media user used an old rap verse from the late rapper Kiernan, AKA Forbes.

Wajelwa hitmaker Prince Kaybee supports Chidimma Adetshina, saying he wishes she could win Miss South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News