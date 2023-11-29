A young white man is in trouble after using the K-word during a YouTube live-streaming

The teenager, who was sitting with his alleged sister, called the host the K-word and laughed, much to the host's discomfort

Afrikaners apologised on his behalf and strongly condemned his words, and many called for action to be taken

South Africans want justice after a white teen boy called a black man the K-word. Image: Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

A white teenager is in hot water after he called an African TikTokker the K-word. The young YouTuber was stunned and visibly disturbed after being called the K-word, and South Africans condemned the teen in the strongest possible terms.

Teenager calls YouTuber with K-word

The victim, @sonwabiled, posted the video on his TikTok account. The clip was taken from a live he did where he was talking to young people. In the video, the young man is sitting with a young girl believed to be his sister, engaging with @sonwabiled on a YouTube live chat.

Without provocation, the young man suddenly hurls a racial slur at @sonwabiled and then laughs. The girl laughs with him before they abruptly end the call. The host is shaken and remarks that what they said was "not nice".

Despite trying to track down the teen's parents or family, Briefly News could not reach them for comment.

Mzansi wants justice

Netizens were furious and discussed where the young man learned to be racist.

Prince.M said:

“This boy is about to go through a life-changing experience.”

Rachelle van Rooyen:

“You can see the joy in his face slowly fading after he said that to him. I’m so sorry. I promise to raise my children to be better than this guy.”

tDd.aka.RoWaN added:

“You won’t get rid of racism. There will always be some racism. SA is experiencing reverse apartheid. But people turn a blind eye.”

sAy WhAt??? Observed:

“The fact that he says it shows that the word gets used at home.”

Tarryn was hurt.

"I'm sorry you had to experience that. I hope they're found and dealt with."

David:

“I am white, and that just ain’t right, man. 2023, we’re still dealing with people like that.”

Guy was livid.

“I love and support for all South Africans. I hope they are found and prosecuted.”

BIG_Cray:

“The way the girl smiled, it shows that its a regular thing in their house.”

