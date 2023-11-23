Thamsanqa Gabuza appeared in court for the charges of attempted sexual abuse, domestic violence and more

The judge granted the former Orlando Pirates player bail of R5000, but his lawyer argued that he could not afford it

Instead, he negotiated for it to be reduced to R2000 because that was all he could afford, however, the judge granted him R3000 bail

South Africans were shocked to learn that Gabuza could not afford R5000 bail. Image: @AdvBarryRoux

Source: Instagram

Soccer star Thamsanqa Gabuza appeared in court on 22 November on the charges of attempted sexual abuse, domestic violence and malicious damage to property. He was granted bail of R5000 however, his legal team argued that he could not afford it.

Thamsanqa's bail reduced based on his affordability

According to X blogger @MDNnewss, magistrate Peggy Senne granted the former Orlando Pirates player bail, but he could not pay. He had R2000 readily available and argued that his wife is unemployed and that it was not month-end yet.

After consideration, the bail was then reduced to R3000.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Check out the post here.

The TS Galaxy striker will be back in court on December 11 as his three gender-based violence charges will be investigated.

Mzansi weighs in on the recent revelations

South Africans were reeling with disappointment by this, and many asked what do soccer players do with their money.

@phalanndwa6 joked:

"Even if that’s the case, you don’t play rich in court. Poor, broke, poorest, support, children. That’s what the court should know."

@phile_h questioned:

"But he is wearing an SSU kit here in your picture. Are you sure your narrative is supported by your image. It seems like misinformation to me."

@lurh_sithole added:

"No man, not Gabuza."

@PrivateJay01 joked:

"You can’t have a wife and a side chick then have savings as a Footballer."

@lebogang_tema said:

"Look at your football players, Rugby men are the uphill."

@BlaqSabali mentioned:

"Sometimes lawyers knows how to play around with this kind of situation. It would work in the favour of a football player given a stereotype of how broke they turnout to be after soccer career."

Mzansi dissappointed by Gabuza's charges

In a previous report from Briefly News, football lovers are responding to the charges facing TS Galaxy striker Thamsanqa Gabuza.

He was expected to appear at the Alexandra Magistrates Court on multiple charges associated with GBV and damage to property.

Social media users are worried by the growing trend of soccer players and celebs who are accused of such offences.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News