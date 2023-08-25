Uyajola 9/9 star Jub Jub had more charges added to his charge sheet

The national prosecution authority is ready to try him on 13 accusations made by four women

His lawyer, Ntsako Baloyi, has requested that his case be postponed to 8 November 2023

Jub Jub will appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate court on 8 November after four women accused him of 13 counts of crimes. Images:@amandadupont, @official_jubjub, @masechabandlovu

Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye is in the deep end as more charges against him were read out at the Johannesburg Magistrate Court on Thursday, 24 August.

Jub Jub allegedly violated 4 women with 13 counts

The music producer is implicated on numerous counts, as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane explained:

“He is facing 13 counts ranging from multiple counts of r*pe, indecent assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and several counts of kidnapping.”

The women in question are singer and baby mama Kelly Khumalo, Radio host and ex-girlfriend Masechaba Ndlovu, actress and ex-girlfriend Amanda du-Pont, and his unidentified relative, who has also come forward.

Jub Jub is to start trial on 8 November

Mjonodwane said the state was ready for trial, but his lawyer, Ntsako Baloyi, requested the date be moved to 8 November:

"We don’t want to postpone and then one postponement will lead to the other. Therefore we will request for a lengthy postponement to the 8th of November which we believe that by the time we come back, all avenues would have been exhausted."

Jub Jub stans protect rapper after bail

His fans were up in arms after he handed himself over to the Brixton police before being released on R10k bail, accusing of character assassination:

@sesecharnock encouraged him:

"If you knew the blessing coming you would understand the battle."

@thee_reshoketswe was suspicious:

"Hai this whole thing, I feel it was a set-up. People are jealous shem. Stay strong Jub Jub we are with you."

@bonga_landingwe said:

"Love and light to you this too shall pass. He will not let your foot slip."

@alex_da_messenger strangely said:

"Jub Jub cannot r*pe even his accuser knows that for sure."

@jayginel commented:

"Le evidence is no longer there it’s only she said he said. Girl move on."

@mbalizat showed loyalty:

"We believe you, you are one of us. The system is against black men. We see the agenda."

@nyashamuchemwa24 pledged:

"We love you all the way from Zimbabwe."

Thembinkosi Lorch's pre-sentencing moved to September

In another Briefly News report, Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch will be sentenced for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm on 4 September.

The soccer star was found guilty of assaulting his then-girlfriend, Fundiswa Mathithibala, in September 2020. He was released on R2 000 bail after he was attested for strangling her when she asked for her car keys.

