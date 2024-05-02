EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu made waves on social media after bagging a Master's Degree in International Development

The politician got his qualification from the University of London and is seen at his graduation in a viral video

This marks Shivambu's second Master's degree, following his previous achievement of a Master of Arts degree from Wits University

Floyd Shivambu obtained his master's degree at the University of London. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu's recently graduated from the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies with a Master's degree in International Development.

Shivambu's academic history

This is not Shivambu's first venture into academic success. He previously obtained a Master of Arts degree from Wits University in 2014, Shivambu continues to balance his political career with academic pursuits.

EFF celebrates Shivambu's graduation

EFF shared the news of Shivambu's graduation on its X/Twitter page. The post sparked a wave of congratulations from South Africans.

Supporters and critics weighed in on Shivambu's academic achievement and highlighted the importance of education in shaping politics.

