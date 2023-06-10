A beautiful and hard-working young woman impressed people after posting her graduation photos

The sis bagged a Master’s degree in Behavioural Sciences and shared photos from the auspicious occasion

People on LinkedIn left the stunner sweet compliments and wished her well for the rest of her journey

A dedicated young woman left many people in awe after she posted about obtaining her master’s degree from the University of North Texas.

Djena O bagged her master's degree. Image: Djena O/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The hard-working woman posted photos from the occasion and received the kindest reactions to her post.

LinkedIn user, Djena O, captioned the post:

“Safe to say I’ve mastered it!”

People compliment master’s graduate

Djena’s post received over 400 comments.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Tiffany Kim A said:

“Congratulations! And beautiful photos!”

Janice Matthews commented:

“Congratulations. Wishing you continued success on your journey.”

Janathan Cruz wished her well:

“Congratulations on the major accomplishment.”

Mccoy C wrote:

“Congrats to another UNT Alumni! The Best is yet to come.”

Collins Ngotho joked:

“You have a master’s degree. I will be glad to join your masterclass.”

Obtaining a master’s degree, or any postgraduate qualification for that matter, takes a ton of dedication.

The young woman is incredibly inspiring and a motivation to all ladies, both young and old, who dream of achieving great things in the field of academia.

Source: Briefly News