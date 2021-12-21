TikTok has dominated the social media arena, and Carson Roney has taken advantage of this. Her prominence on the platform has increased due to the viral videos she posts. Who is Carson Roney? She is a college basketball player and a social media celebrity.

She ranks in the top ten most marketable college basketball players in America. In addition, she has a sizable following across all of her social media platforms thanks to her relational and entertaining content. Here is all to know about her.

Background information and bio

The social media personality was born and raised in Waverly, Ohio, alongside her two siblings, Cassidy and her brother Camden. Who are Carson Roney's parents? Her father is David Roney, while her mother is Ginger Rase. At a young age, she loved singing and dancing.

Talking about her education, the YouTuber is currently a student at Shawnee University. Before then she was schooling at Eastern Pike High School for her high school studies.

How old is Carson Roney?

The basketball player was born on January 26 1998, therefore as of 2021, Carson Roney's age is 23 years. When is Carson Roney's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on January 26 every year.

Rise to fame

In high school, the online sensation began her online career on TikTok and posted her first video. In the video, she demonstrated different ways to wear shorts.

Over time, her amazing videos went viral, and they accumulated millions of views. Her account has over 3.2 million followers and 643 followings. She also shares videos related to basketball.

Roney also runs a self tilted YouTube channel with her boyfriend. Their content includes workouts, dance vlogs, challenges and lifestyle videos.

Is Carson Roney on Instagram?

Does she have an Instagram account? Yes, apart from TikTok and YouTube, the social media influencer is active and popular on Instagram with a considerable fan base.

Today she has approximately 375k followers and 650 following on the platform. She mainly uses her Instagram page for advertising and marketing different clothing brands.

Carson Roney's clothes

She owns an online clothes store called Depop, where she sells clothes for both women and men.

Is Carson Roney a basketball player?

Yes, she is a famed basketball player who plays for Shawnee State University. According to a recent article posted by ESPN, Carson is one of college's basketball top-10 most marketable players in America.

She was inspired to play basketball by her brother at the age of ten years. Later, when she joined Eastern Pike High School, she excelled in volleyball and basketball.

In 2016, she joined Shawnee State's Basketball team in Ohio, and here, she played shooting guard position quite well.

During the 2019 and 2020 seasons, she participated in 28 games, with an average of 9.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. She was the best basketball player, and she helped Shawnee State University win its MSC Championship in six seasons.

Carson Roney's WNBA

According to NCSA, her profile fits the qualifications for joining WNBA. The average WNBA guard (Point & Shooting) player is 5'8". Carson is 6'1" tall, so she automatically qualifies.

Carson Roney's stats

Over the years, Carson has excelled in basketball. The following are her statistics.

Year GP-GS FG

2016-17 21-0 30-55

2019-20 28-1 100-233

2020-21 28-28 142-279

Total 77-29 272-567

Carson Roney's height

What height is Carson Roney? The outstanding basketball player is 6 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs 132 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Does Carson Roney have a tattoo?

Yes, in a video shared on TikTok, she has a tattoo on her forearm that brings back memories.

Carson Roney's net worth

The Instagram star net worth is estimated to be around $150k. However, this information is not verified. Her primary source of income is her social media career and clothing line.

Carson Roney and Adrien Nunez relationship

Carson Roney and Adrien Nunez started dating in 2020. Adrien is a well-known YouTuber, social media personality and basketball player. So, how did Carson Roney and Adrien Nunez meet? The duo first met when Nuñez arrived in Michigan in 2018, but they reconnected early in 2020 on Instagram. They shared private messages and finally met physically after a few months.

Carson Roney is a known basketball player and doubles up as a social media star. However, as she grows her popularity as a video content creator on TikTok, she has proved that besides basketball, one can pursue other dreams and still garner a substantial following.

