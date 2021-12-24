Melody Holt's net worth, age, husband, new show, birthday, house, profiles

These details about Melody Holt's net worth unpack unknown facts about the American celebrity. They round off her rise to fame, her private life, and how she manoeuvred the setbacks in her life. Her life has so much to learn from, so check out the details.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Melody Holt is a Jack of all trades. . Photo: @melodysholt

Source: Instagram

Melody Holt is a Jack of all trades. She is an established entrepreneur, reality TV star, singer and author. As a business person, she co-founded Holt & Holt Entrepreneurship LLC. The venture started as a lawn business and later transitioned into a property conservation business. Being a reality star, fans have been concerned about her life. Read on for the details of Melody Holt's net worth.

Melody Holt's profile summary

Full name: Melody Holt

Melody Holt Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 11th November 1985

11th November 1985 Age: 36 years as of December 2021

36 years as of December 2021 Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Brundidge, Alabama, United States of America

Brundidge, Alabama, United States of America Current residence: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christian

Christian Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165 cm

165 cm Weight in pounds: 130 lbs

130 lbs Weight in kg: 59 kg

59 kg Body Measurements: 34-25-36

34-25-36 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Mother: Vanessa Rodgers Tracy

Vanessa Rodgers Tracy Brother: Marcus Minnifield

Marcus Minnifield Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Spouse: Martell Holt (2018 – 2020)

Martell Holt (2018 – 2020) Children: 4

4 Profession: Reality TV star, businesswoman, author, singer

Reality TV star, businesswoman, author, singer Alma mater: Alabama A&M University

Alabama A&M University Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Melody Holt's Instagram account: melodysholt

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Melody Holt's biography

Melody Holt is an American TV personality, motivational speaker, author and entrepreneur. She is best known for her appearances on Love & Marriage, a rehab and restoration television show. She currently hosts Behind Every Man on OWN. Is her life as perfect as the TV feature makes it look?

Melody Holt's age

She was born on 11th November 1985 in Brundidge, Alabama, United States of America. She is the daughter of Vanessa Rodgers Tracy. As of December 2021, she is thirty-six years old.

Melody Holt's birthday

Her Zodiac sign is Scorpio. Photo; @melodysholt

Source: Instagram

She marks her birthday on 11th November. Her Zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Melody Holt's education

After completing high school in her hometown, she transitioned to Alabama A&M University to pursue a Bachelor's degree in English Language Arts.

Melody Holt's sorority

Which sorority is Melody Holt a member of? She is a notable member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

Career

Before she launched her first entrepreneurial venture, she took up a job as an English teacher. She often looked up to her mother, who was a professional writer.

After making several appearances on Love and Marriage: Huntsville, Melody and her husband decided to start a lawn care business. The venture grew to become a multi-million dollar company. They expanded Holt & Holt into a rehab, restoration, and home expansion company. Currently, it is one of the top-rated companies in the USA.

Even though they are currently divorced, they continue to work together.

TV career

Besides a successful entrepreneurial venture, in 2019, Melody launched her career in media. She joined forces with her husband to launch Love & Marriage: Huntsville. The show became a tremendous success. It highlights the ups and downs of marriage.

Melody Holt's new show

What show does Melody Holt host? She currently hosts Behind Every Man on OWN. The show shines the spotlight on strong black women behind the famous and successful men we look up to and admire. It traces the women's timelines from birth, highlighting their hardships and challenges.

The show's episodes are available online.

Melody Holt's husband

The reality star and her ex-husband. Photo: @unwinewithtashak

Source: Instagram

While working as a teacher, she met Martell, a teacher in the same school. Their friendship transitioned into a relationship, and in 2007, they officially started dating. On 28th July 2008, they tied the knot. Their marriage of twelve years yielded four kids, Mariah, Martell ii, Maliah and Malani.

Are the Holts divorcing?

The celebrity couple's divorce settlement was revealed nearly one year after Melody had filed for divorce. They are reported to be single. OWN's Love & Marriage: Huntsville played out their relationship drama.

Did Melody Holt cheat?

The divorce caught fans by surprise since they were invested in the celebrity couple's marriage. Melody came out to clear the air about her marital problems. Martell alleged that she was unfaithful and had terminated two pregnancies without his consent. However, she admitted to the latter, partially.

Martell is reported to have cheated on his wife and gotten his mistress pregnant. Nonetheless, the couple mutually agreed to end the marriage.

Is Melody Holt engaged?

It has been a year since the couple divorced. Since the incident, fans have been speculating that Melody is dating someone. Some have even gone the extra mile to insinuate she is engaged. She is currently single.

Melody Holt's net worth

How much is Melody Holt worth? There are no verifiable details about her net worth. However, according to Exactnetworth, her value is estimated at $2 million.

Melody Holt's house

After the divorce, the reality TV star purchased a separate home in Huntsville. Melody Holt's new house is also meant to help the kids be close to their father since the divorce statement revealed that they would have joint legal and physical custody of their children.

Even though Melody Holt's net worth details are unclear, it is obvious she worked hard to earn her wealth and fame.

READ ALSO: Who is Damon Galgut? Age, partner, books, movies, interview, profiles, worth

Briefly.co.za published exciting details about Damon Galgut. He is one of South Africa's underrated personalities.

Damon Galgut is an established and award-winning author. He is a Booker Prize recipient and scriptwriter. His life is a puzzle and his motivation to write is an enthralling fascination.

Source: Briefly News