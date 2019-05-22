List of teaching colleges in South Africa and requirements

Teaching colleges in South Africa are the best on the continent. Their competitive teaching programs attract both local and international learners. Are you looking for the best institutions to enrol in? Below is a comprehensive list of teaching colleges in South Africa with their contacts and addresses.

South Africa's education meets international standards. As a result, colleges that offer teaching courses are globally recognized, and their graduates can work anywhere worldwide. Therefore, Mzansi citizens should take advantage of what they have.

Colleges that offer teaching courses in South Africa

You will never run out of options when looking for where to study teaching in South Africa. The country's higher learning institutions have heavily invested in technology to boost their education's quality. Hence, most learners now access and prefer South Africa's online teaching courses because they are convenient.

Colleges that offer teaching courses in Gauteng

There are over 200 colleges for teaching in Gauteng. All of them are registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training. So, which teaching colleges are registered in South Africa? For those who need Grade R, ECD, diploma, and degree training courses, here are the best options to choose from:

1. Academy at Vaal Triangle

Address: 20 Voortrekker St, Vereeniging, 1930

20 Voortrekker St, Vereeniging, 1930 PO Box: 12165 Lumier 1812

12165 Lumier 1812 Phone: (016) 421 2606

(016) 421 2606 Email: info@avtcollege.co.za

info@avtcollege.co.za Website: www.avtcollege.co.za

2. Academic Institute of Excellence (Pty) Ltd

Address: Oracle Cl, Halfway Gardens, Midrand, 1686 (Midrand campus)

Oracle Cl, Halfway Gardens, Midrand, 1686 (Midrand campus) Address: 118 Greenway, Greenside, Johannesburg, 8301 (Johannesburg campus)

118 Greenway, Greenside, Johannesburg, 8301 (Johannesburg campus) Address: Cardiff St, De Waterkant, Cape Town, 8001 (Cape Town campus)

Cardiff St, De Waterkant, Cape Town, 8001 (Cape Town campus) PO Box: 68392 Highveld Centurion 0046

68392 Highveld Centurion 0046 Phone: +27 (0)21 000 0462

+27 (0)21 000 0462 Email: info@aie.ac

info@aie.ac Website: www.aie.ac

3. African Academy for the Built Environment

Address: 15 Reservoir Street, Boksburg East Industrial, Gauteng, RSA

15 Reservoir Street, Boksburg East Industrial, Gauteng, RSA PO Box: 26061 East Rand Boksburg 1462

26061 East Rand Boksburg 1462 Phone: +27 (0)11 914 4340

+27 (0)11 914 4340 Email: info@africanacademy.co.za or heidi@africanacademy.co.za

info@africanacademy.co.za or heidi@africanacademy.co.za Website: africanacademy.co.za

4. Aranda Learnership College

Address: Corner Wol & Desert Street, Aureus, Randfontein, 1759

Corner Wol & Desert Street, Aureus, Randfontein, 1759 PO Box: 179 Randfontein 1760

179 Randfontein 1760 Phone: +27 (0) 11 693 3721

+27 (0) 11 693 3721 Email: info@aranda.co.za

5. Be Competent Training Institute (PTY) Ltd

Address: First Floor, 176 Immelman Rd, Wadeville, Germiston, 1422

First Floor, 176 Immelman Rd, Wadeville, Germiston, 1422 PO Box: 1419 Benoni 1500

1419 Benoni 1500 Phone: 072 381 8483 or 079 876 8660

072 381 8483 or 079 876 8660 Email: annie@bctcollege.co.za or phillip@bctcollege.co.za

annie@bctcollege.co.za or phillip@bctcollege.co.za Website: www.bctcollege.co.za

6. Belgium Campus

Address: 138 Berg Ave, Heatherdale AH, Akasia, 0182 (Tshwane Campus)

138 Berg Ave, Heatherdale AH, Akasia, 0182 (Tshwane Campus) Address: 45A Long St, Kempton Park Cbd, Kempton Park, 1619 (Ekurhuleni Campus)

45A Long St, Kempton Park Cbd, Kempton Park, 1619 (Ekurhuleni Campus) Address: 6 Commercial Rd, Sydenham, Gqeberha, 6001 (Nelson Mandela Bay Campus)

6 Commercial Rd, Sydenham, Gqeberha, 6001 (Nelson Mandela Bay Campus) PO Box: 60327, Karen Park, 0118

60327, Karen Park, 0118 Phone: 010 593 5368 (Tshwane) or 010 110 0452 (Ekurhuleni) or 010 110 0453 (Nelson Mandela Bay)

010 593 5368 (Tshwane) or 010 110 0452 (Ekurhuleni) or 010 110 0453 (Nelson Mandela Bay) Email: info@belgiumcampus.ac.za

info@belgiumcampus.ac.za Website: www.belgiumcampus.ac.za

7. Benoni Brakpan Teacher Centre

Address: 7 Main Reef Road, Mackenzie Park, Benoni

7 Main Reef Road, Mackenzie Park, Benoni PO Box: 1501, South Africa, Benoni.

1501, South Africa, Benoni. Phone: 011 422 5794

8. BMT College

Address: 147 Second Rd, Chartwell, 2191

147 Second Rd, Chartwell, 2191 Phone: + 27 (0) 10 010 0936 or +27 (0) 86 639 4687 or +27 (0) 79 065 9048

+ 27 (0) 10 010 0936 or +27 (0) 86 639 4687 or +27 (0) 79 065 9048 Email: info@bmtcollege.ac.za

info@bmtcollege.ac.za Website: www.bmtcollege.ac.za

9. Central Technical College (Pty) Ltd

Braamfontein campus: 198 Smit St, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2017

198 Smit St, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2017 Durban campus: Pixley House., 396 West St, Durban Central, Durban, 4001

Pixley House., 396 West St, Durban Central, Durban, 4001 Pretoria campus: 273 Thabo Sehume St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0002,

273 Thabo Sehume St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0002, Cape Town campus: 8 Darling St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000

8 Darling St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000 Phone: +27 861 665 666

+27 861 665 666 Email: braamfontein@ctc.edu.za or pretoria@ctc.edu.za or durban@ctc.edu.za or capetown@ctc.edu.za

braamfontein@ctc.edu.za or pretoria@ctc.edu.za or durban@ctc.edu.za or capetown@ctc.edu.za Website: www.ctc.edu.za

10. Centurion Academy

Address: 48 Charles De Gaulle Cres, Highveld, Centurion, 0046

48 Charles De Gaulle Cres, Highveld, Centurion, 0046 PO Box: 10200, 0046., Centurion

10200, 0046., Centurion Phone: 012 648 9700

012 648 9700 Email: marketing@ca2000.co.za

marketing@ca2000.co.za Website: www.ca.ac.za

11. College of Production Technology (CPT)

Address: 14 Lakeview Crescent Kleinfontein Office Park, Pioneer Dr, Benoni Central, Benoni, 1501

14 Lakeview Crescent Kleinfontein Office Park, Pioneer Dr, Benoni Central, Benoni, 1501 PO Box: 13261 Northmead Benoni 1511

13261 Northmead Benoni 1511 Phone: +27 (0860 278 278)

+27 (0860 278 278) Email: info@cpt.co.za

info@cpt.co.za Website: cpt.co.za

12. CTI Education Group

Address: Bram Fischer Dr, Ferndale, Randburg, 2194

Bram Fischer Dr, Ferndale, Randburg, 2194 Phone: +27 (0)7893178 or +27 (0)7894606

+27 (0)7893178 or +27 (0)7894606 Email: randburg@cti.ac.za

13. CTU Training Solutions

Address: Block 4, 1St Floor Frikkie de Beer Street Menlyn

Block 4, 1St Floor Frikkie de Beer Street Menlyn PO Box: 22821 HELDERKRUIN 1733

22821 HELDERKRUIN 1733 Phone: 0861 100 395

0861 100 395 Email: enquiry@ctutraining.co.za

enquiry@ctutraining.co.za Website: ctutraining.ac.za

14. Delcom training institute

Address: 2nd Floor, His Majesty Building 22 Joubert and, Commissioner St, Marshalltown, Johannesburg, 2000

2nd Floor, His Majesty Building 22 Joubert and, Commissioner St, Marshalltown, Johannesburg, 2000 Phone: 011 838 0225

011 838 0225 Email: info@delcom.co.za or delcomtraining@gmail.com

info@delcom.co.za or delcomtraining@gmail.com Website: www.delcom.co.za

15. Gauteng City College

Address: Gauteng City College

Gauteng City College 33 Hoofd Street, Forum VI, BraamPark, Braamfontein, Johannesburg

PO Box: 33, Hoofd Street, Braampark, Baamfonteni, Johannesburg

33, Hoofd Street, Braampark, Baamfonteni, Johannesburg Phone: 114033068

114033068 Email: info@gcc-ed.com

info@gcc-ed.com Website: www.gcc-ed.com

16. Greenview training and Development Skills Centre

Address: 84 president and Kruis Street, Markade building, 7th floor, Johannesburg 2001

84 president and Kruis Street, Markade building, 7th floor, Johannesburg 2001 Phone: +27 11- 333 1761 or 11-051 9357 or 078 031 5554

+27 11- 333 1761 or 11-051 9357 or 078 031 5554 Email: admin@greenviewcollege.co.za

admin@greenviewcollege.co.za Website: www.greenviewcollege.co.za

17. Ikage SD College

Address: 25 Simmer Street, Germiston 1401

25 Simmer Street, Germiston 1401 PO Box: 54 Knox Street, Cnr Knox & Simpson, Germiston

54 Knox Street, Cnr Knox & Simpson, Germiston Phone: (+27) 73 921 9471 , (+27) 10 599 2459

(+27) 73 921 9471 , (+27) 10 599 2459 Email: germiston@ikagesdcollege.co.za or isdcengineering@gmail.com

germiston@ikagesdcollege.co.za or isdcengineering@gmail.com Website: ikagesdcollege.co.za

18. Immaculate College of Commerce & Engineering

Address: 3rd Foor, Hollandia House, 127 President Street Cnr, Kruis St, Johannesburg, 2001

3rd Foor, Hollandia House, 127 President Street Cnr, Kruis St, Johannesburg, 2001 Phone: 011-333-5577

011-333-5577 Email: admin@immaculatecollege.co.za

19. Jeppe College of Commerce and Computer Studies - Johannesburg

Johannesburg campus: 103 St Andrews Street, Bloemfontein, Cortex Building, 222 Marshall St, CBD, Johannesburg, 2000

103 St Andrews Street, Bloemfontein, Cortex Building, 222 Marshall St, CBD, Johannesburg, 2000 Bloemfontein campus: 103 St Andrew St, Cbd, Bloemfontein, 9301

103 St Andrew St, Cbd, Bloemfontein, 9301 Pretoria campus: Cnr, 3rd Floor, Bureau Forum Building, 235 Bureau Lane St, Thabo Sehume St, Pretoria, 0001

Cnr, 3rd Floor, Bureau Forum Building, 235 Bureau Lane St, Thabo Sehume St, Pretoria, 0001 Polokwane campus: Cnr. Rob & Church St, Polokwane, 0699

Cnr. Rob & Church St, Polokwane, 0699 Rustenberg campus: Mosque Plaza, 52 Loop St, Rustenburg, 2999

Mosque Plaza, 52 Loop St, Rustenburg, 2999 Vereneeging campus: 12 Beaconsfield Ave, Vereeniging, 1939

12 Beaconsfield Ave, Vereeniging, 1939 Nelspruit campus: Cortex Building, 222 Marshall St, CBD, Johannesburg, 2000

Cortex Building, 222 Marshall St, CBD, Johannesburg, 2000 PO Box: 6110 Johannesburg 2000

6110 Johannesburg 2000 Phone: 011 334 2751

011 334 2751 Email: campusmanagerblm@jeppecollege.co.za

campusmanagerblm@jeppecollege.co.za Website: www.jeppecollege.co.za

20. JFA Square Technical Training Institution NPC

Address: Danone Building, 99 Skew Road, Anderbolt, Boksburg

Danone Building, 99 Skew Road, Anderbolt, Boksburg PO Box: 22407 Crystalpark Boksburg 1515

22407 Crystalpark Boksburg 1515 Phone: (011) 894-6917 or 067 232 6194

(011) 894-6917 or 067 232 6194 Email: info@jfa2training.co.za

info@jfa2training.co.za Website: jfa2training.co.za

21. Johannesburg City College

Address: 94 Juta Street, Braamfontein, Johannesburg

94 Juta Street, Braamfontein, Johannesburg Phone: +27 73 062 5365

+27 73 062 5365 Email: admin@johannesburgcitycollege.co.za

admin@johannesburgcitycollege.co.za Website: www.johannesburgcitycollege.co.za

22. Johannesburg Institute of Engineering & Technology

Address: Kenlaw House, 27 De Beer St, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2001

Kenlaw House, 27 De Beer St, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2001 PO Box: 32008, Braamfontein 2017 Johannesburg

32008, Braamfontein 2017 Johannesburg Phone: +27 11 403 1910 or 012 001 7291 or 015 001 1060

+27 11 403 1910 or 012 001 7291 or 015 001 1060 Email: info.pta@jiet-edu.co.za

info.pta@jiet-edu.co.za Website: jiet-edu.co.za

23. Lyceum College

Address: 1st Floor, Success House Cnr Smit & Melle Streets, Braamfontein 2017, Johannesburg

1st Floor, Success House Cnr Smit & Melle Streets, Braamfontein 2017, Johannesburg PO Box: P/Bag X32074 Braamfontein 2017

P/Bag X32074 Braamfontein 2017 Phone: 011 712 2000

011 712 2000 Email: info@lyceum.co.za

info@lyceum.co.za Website: lyceum.co.za

24. MANCOSA

Johannesburg campus: 1 Cedar Avenue (corner of Empire and Cedar Road), Auckland Park, Johannesburg, 2092

1 Cedar Avenue (corner of Empire and Cedar Road), Auckland Park, Johannesburg, 2092 Durban campus: 26 Samora Machel Street, Durban 4001

26 Samora Machel Street, Durban 4001 Cape Town campus: 10 Mill Street, Newlands, Cape Town

10 Mill Street, Newlands, Cape Town Polokwane campus: 9A Landros Mare Street, Polokwane, 0699

9A Landros Mare Street, Polokwane, 0699 East London campus: 91 Western Avenue, Vincent, East London, 5201

91 Western Avenue, Vincent, East London, 5201 Pretoria campus: 116 Witch-Hazel Avenue, Highveld Techno Park, Centurion, Pretoria 0157

116 Witch-Hazel Avenue, Highveld Techno Park, Centurion, Pretoria 0157 Port Elizabeth Campus: Greyville House, Corner of Cape and Greyville Road, Greyville, Greenacres Port Elizabeth

Greyville House, Corner of Cape and Greyville Road, Greyville, Greenacres Port Elizabeth Pietermaritzburg campus: Suite 2, Maritzburg Arch, 39/45 Chief Albert Luthuli Street, Pietermaritzburg

Suite 2, Maritzburg Arch, 39/45 Chief Albert Luthuli Street, Pietermaritzburg Nelspruit campus: 2 Mc Adams Street, Nelspruit

2 Mc Adams Street, Nelspruit Phone: +27 31 300 7200 or +27 11 853 3000 or +27 15 817 3500

+27 31 300 7200 or +27 11 853 3000 or +27 15 817 3500 Emails: jhb@mancosa.co.za, capetown@mancosa.co.za, polokwane@mancosa.co.za, pmb@mancosa.co.za, eastlondon@mancosa.co.za, pretoria@mancosa.co.za, portelizabeth@mancosa.co.za, or nelspruit@mancosa.co.za

jhb@mancosa.co.za, capetown@mancosa.co.za, polokwane@mancosa.co.za, pmb@mancosa.co.za, eastlondon@mancosa.co.za, pretoria@mancosa.co.za, portelizabeth@mancosa.co.za, or nelspruit@mancosa.co.za Website: www.mancosa.co.za

25. Mbowa College

Address: Anchor Towers, No. 2 Plein St, Johannesburg, 2000

Anchor Towers, No. 2 Plein St, Johannesburg, 2000 Phone: (011) 331 0063 or (011) 333 6479 or (078) 916 1916

(011) 331 0063 or (011) 333 6479 or (078) 916 1916 Email: info@mbowa.edu.za or info@mbowacollege.co.za or info@mbowaschools.co.za

info@mbowa.edu.za or info@mbowacollege.co.za or info@mbowaschools.co.za Website: www.mbowacollege.co.za

26. Midrand Graduate Institute (MGI)

Address: 44 Alsatian Rd, Glen Austin AH, Midrand, 1685

44 Alsatian Rd, Glen Austin AH, Midrand, 1685 PO Box: 2986, Halfway House, Midrand, 1685

2986, Halfway House, Midrand, 1685 Phone: 011 690 1700

011 690 1700 Email: info@mgi.ac.za

27. Monash South Africa

Address: 144 Peter Rd, Ruimsig, Roodepoort, 1724

144 Peter Rd, Ruimsig, Roodepoort, 1724 PO Box: 527 Frankston Vic 3199

527 Frankston Vic 3199 Phone: +27 11 950 4020

+27 11 950 4020 Email: inquiries@monash.ac.za

inquiries@monash.ac.za Website: www.monash.edu

28. Open Learning Group

Address: Quadrum Office Park, 50 Constantia Blvd, Constantia Kloof, Johannesburg

Quadrum Office Park, 50 Constantia Blvd, Constantia Kloof, Johannesburg PO Box: 5680, 6065, Port Elizabeth

5680, 6065, Port Elizabeth Phone : 011 670 4700

: 011 670 4700 Email: enquiry@olg.co.za

enquiry@olg.co.za Website: www.olg.co.za

29. Orbit TVET College, Brits Campus

Address: Reitz St, North, Brits, 0250, South Africa

Reitz St, North, Brits, 0250, South Africa Phone: 0861 000 305 or 045924147

0861 000 305 or 045924147 Email: info@orbitcollege.co.za

info@orbitcollege.co.za Website: www.orbitcollege.co.za

30. Pearson South Africa

Address: 5 Ubla Avenue, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2000

5 Ubla Avenue, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2000 Phone: +27 21 532 6000

+27 21 532 6000 Email: pearsonafrica.ce@pearson.com

pearsonafrica.ce@pearson.com Website: za.pearson.com

31. Readucate

Address: 247 President St, Georgetown, Germiston, 1401

247 President St, Georgetown, Germiston, 1401 PO Box: 4106, Germiston, 1411

4106, Germiston, 1411 Phone: 081 590 3642 or 083 629 8776

081 590 3642 or 083 629 8776 Email: freinkel.e@gmail.com or ishe.malema@gmail.com

freinkel.e@gmail.com or ishe.malema@gmail.com Website: www.readucate.org

32. Richfield Graduate Institute of Technology (Pty) Ltd

Address: Richfield Graduate Institute of Technology, 292 Anton Lembede Street, Durban

Richfield Graduate Institute of Technology, 292 Anton Lembede Street, Durban PO Box: Umhlanga Rocks, Durban 4000

Umhlanga Rocks, Durban 4000 Phone: 0823 321 321 or 0861 321 321

0823 321 321 or 0861 321 321 Email: info@richfield.ac.za

info@richfield.ac.za Website: www.richfield.ac.za

33. Rock of Springs - Rustenburg (Pty) Ltd - Brits College

Address: 56 Pretorius street corner, Boom St, Rustenburg, 0300

56 Pretorius street corner, Boom St, Rustenburg, 0300 Phone: 012 252 1028 or 083 497 0908

012 252 1028 or 083 497 0908 Email: admin@rockofspringscollege.co.za

admin@rockofspringscollege.co.za Website: www.rockofspringscollege.co.za

34. Rosebank College

Address: Braamfontein Centre, 23 Jorissen St, Johannesburg, 2017

Braamfontein Centre, 23 Jorissen St, Johannesburg, 2017 PO Box: 142, Wits, 2050

142, Wits, 2050 Phone: 114032437

114032437 Email: info@rosebankcollege.co.za

35. ROSTEC Technical FET College (Pty) Ltd

Address: 362 Pretorius St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0002

362 Pretorius St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0002 PO Box: 11974, Hatfield, Pretoria, 0028

11974, Hatfield, Pretoria, 0028 Phone: (+27) 011 336 9109

(+27) 011 336 9109 Email: johannesburg@rostec.edu.za

johannesburg@rostec.edu.za Website: www.rostec.edu.za

36. SEDCO College of Technology & Business Studies – JHB

Address: 112 Kerk St, Doornfontein, Johannesburg, 2001

112 Kerk St, Doornfontein, Johannesburg, 2001 PO Box: 8894 Johannesburg 2001

8894 Johannesburg 2001 Phone: +27-114920457

37. Sonett International Academy

Address: 70 Losberg Ave, Fochville, 2515

70 Losberg Ave, Fochville, 2515 Phone: +27187712270

+27187712270 Email: sonett@sonett.co.za

sonett@sonett.co.za Website: www.sonett.co.za

38. St Augustine Private Tertiary Institution of South Africa

Address: 53 Ley Road, Victory Park, Johannesburg

53 Ley Road, Victory Park, Johannesburg PO Box: 44782 Linden 2104 RSA

44782 Linden 2104 RSA Phone: +27 (0)11 380 9000

+27 (0)11 380 9000 Email: p.harrison@staugustine.ac.za

p.harrison@staugustine.ac.za Website: www.staugustine.ac.za

39. STADIO School of Education (formerly Embury Institute for Higher Education)

STADIO Address: 119 Lilian Ngoyi Rd, Stamford Hill, KwaZulu Natal

119 Lilian Ngoyi Rd, Stamford Hill, KwaZulu Natal Embury Durban Musgrave campus: 75 Silverton Rd, Musgrave, Durban, 4001

75 Silverton Rd, Musgrave, Durban, 4001 Embury Pretoria Montana campus: 5 Panfluit St, Eco-Park Estate, Centurion, 0144

5 Panfluit St, Eco-Park Estate, Centurion, 0144 Embury Midrand Waterfall campus: Waterfall Dr, Waterval City, Midrand, 1685

Waterfall Dr, Waterval City, Midrand, 1685 Box number: 4001, South Africa, Durban.

4001, South Africa, Durban. Phone: 087 288 3220 or +27313037390 or +27125230600 or +27 87 2884765/66

087 288 3220 or +27313037390 or +27125230600 or +27 87 2884765/66 Email: VedaL@stadio.ac.za or waterfall@embury.ac.za or montana@embury.ac.za or musgrave@embury.ac.za

VedaL@stadio.ac.za or waterfall@embury.ac.za or montana@embury.ac.za or musgrave@embury.ac.za Website: embury-now-stadio-education

40. The Da Vinci Institute

Address: 16 Park Avenue, Modderfontein

16 Park Avenue, Modderfontein PO Box: 185, Modderfontein, 1645

185, Modderfontein, 1645 Phone: +27 11 608 1331

+27 11 608 1331 Email: info@davinci.ac.za

info@davinci.ac.za Website: www.davinci.ac.za

Colleges in Pretoria that offer teaching

Whether you are searching for part-time, full-time, or distance education learning programs, SA has enough institutions to help you achieve your career dreams.

1. Academy of Business & Computer Studies

Address: 259 Pretorius St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0002,

259 Pretorius St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0002, PO Box: 243, Pretoria, 0001

243, Pretoria, 0001 Phone: 012 323 7359, 012 326 0086

012 323 7359, 012 326 0086 Email: pta@academystudies.co.za

pta@academystudies.co.za Website: www.academystudies.co.za

2. Academy for Facilities Management (A4FM)

Address: 374 Cliff Ave, Waterkloof Ridge, Pretoria, 0181

374 Cliff Ave, Waterkloof Ridge, Pretoria, 0181 PO Box: P/Bag x 04, Menlo Park, 0102

P/Bag x 04, Menlo Park, 0102 Phone: 0129930533

0129930533 Email: info@a4fm.ac.za

info@a4fm.ac.za Website: www.a4fm.ac.za

3. Aros college

Address: 1037 Besembiesie Rd, Montana Park, Pretoria, 0182

1037 Besembiesie Rd, Montana Park, Pretoria, 0182 Phone: 012 332 3227/8 or 012 035 0040

012 332 3227/8 or 012 035 0040 Email: info@aros.ac.za

info@aros.ac.za Website: www.aros.ac.za

4. Churchil Technical College (Pty) Ltd

Address: 262 Madiba St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0002

262 Madiba St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0002 PO Box: 262 Madiba Street Pretoria 0001

262 Madiba Street Pretoria 0001 Phone: 061 943 4954 or 074 341 5332

061 943 4954 or 074 341 5332 Email: info@churchiltechnicalcollege.co.za

info@churchiltechnicalcollege.co.za Website: www.churchiltechnicalcollege.co.za

5. Damelin (Pretoria City Campus)

Address: 255 Paul Kruger St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0001

255 Paul Kruger St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0001 PO Box: 1332 Pretoria Gauteng 0001

1332 Pretoria Gauteng 0001 Phone: +27860326354 or 0861338267

+27860326354 or 0861338267 Website: damelin.co.za

6. Denver Technical College

Address: 217 Du Toit St, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0007

217 Du Toit St, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0007 PO Box: 925 S Niagara St Denver, CO 80224

925 S Niagara St Denver, CO 80224 Phone: +27 12 320 4338/9

+27 12 320 4338/9 Email: info@denvercollege.co.za

info@denvercollege.co.za Website: www.denvercollege.co.za

7. Elmar College of Education

Address: 27 Rebecca St, Pretoria West, Pretoria, 0183

27 Rebecca St, Pretoria West, Pretoria, 0183 Phone: 012 327 2464

012 327 2464 Email: admin@elmarcollege.co.za

admin@elmarcollege.co.za Website: www.elmarcollege.co.za

8. Gauteng Central College

Address: Between Du Toit & Prinsloo Street Pretjolum Building, 391 Pretorius St, Pretoria CBD, Pretoria, 0001

Between Du Toit & Prinsloo Street Pretjolum Building, 391 Pretorius St, Pretoria CBD, Pretoria, 0001 PO Box: 391, Pretorius street, Pretoria Central

391, Pretorius street, Pretoria Central Phone: +27 12 320 3691

+27 12 320 3691 Email: info@gautengcentralcollege.co.za

info@gautengcentralcollege.co.za Website: www.gautengcentralcollege.co.za

9. Goldman College

Address: 15 Sisulu Street, Corner Sisulu and Brown Street, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, Gauteng Province 0002.

15 Sisulu Street, Corner Sisulu and Brown Street, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, Gauteng Province 0002. Phone: 012 111 1084

012 111 1084 Email: goldmancollege@mweb.co.za or info@goldmancollege.co.za

goldmancollege@mweb.co.za or info@goldmancollege.co.za Website: goldmancollege.co.za

10. Melwood Institute of Technology

Address: 1st Floor, Letari Building, 276 Johannes Ramokhoase Street, Pretoria 0001

1st Floor, Letari Building, 276 Johannes Ramokhoase Street, Pretoria 0001 Phone: +27 12 327 0294 or +27 83 488 8290

+27 12 327 0294 or +27 83 488 8290 Email: info@melwoodinstitute.co.za

info@melwoodinstitute.co.za Website: melwoodinstitute.co.za

12. Montessori Academy and Collage

Address: Plot 84, Zwavelpoort, Pretoria, 0036

Plot 84, Zwavelpoort, Pretoria, 0036 PO Box: 90185, Malindi 80100

90185, Malindi 80100 Phone: (012) 996 3312

(012) 996 3312 Email: admin@montessori.za.com

admin@montessori.za.com Website: www.montessoriacademyandcollege.co.za

13. Pro-Active Public Services College

Address: 609 Justice Mahommed St, Muckleneuk, Pretoria, 0002

609 Justice Mahommed St, Muckleneuk, Pretoria, 0002 PO Box: P Bag x 38, Lynnwood Ridge, 0040

P Bag x 38, Lynnwood Ridge, 0040 Phone: 0861 727 726

0861 727 726 Email: info@pscollege.co.za

info@pscollege.co.za Website: proactivecollege.co.za

14. SANTS Private Higher Education

Address: 3rd Floor, Landmark Building, 13 Umgazi Rd, Menlo Park, Pretoria, 0081

3rd Floor, Landmark Building, 13 Umgazi Rd, Menlo Park, Pretoria, 0081 PO Box: 72328 Lynnwood Ridge, 0040

72328 Lynnwood Ridge, 0040 Phone: 087 353 2504

087 353 2504 Email: info@sants.co.za

info@sants.co.za Website: www.sants.co.za

15. Skills Academy Distance Learning College

Address: 98 Steve Biko Rd, Mayville, Pretoria, 0084 Phone: 0800 390 027 or 021 838 8250 or +27 21 838 8250

98 Steve Biko Rd, Mayville, Pretoria, 0084 0800 390 027 or 021 838 8250 or +27 21 838 8250 Email: tutor@skillsacademy.co.za or student@skillsacademy.co.za.

tutor@skillsacademy.co.za or student@skillsacademy.co.za. Website: www.skillsacademy.co.za

16. SACTE Pretoria - South African College for Teachers' Education

Address: Leyds St South, Groenkloof, Pretoria, 0181

Leyds St South, Groenkloof, Pretoria, 0181 PO Box: P/Bag X460, Pretoria, 0001

P/Bag X460, Pretoria, 0001 Phone: 083 267 4486

083 267 4486 Email: admin@sacet.co.za

admin@sacet.co.za Website: sacet.co.za

17. Technical College Pretoria

Address: 102 De Korte St, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2001

102 De Korte St, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2001 Phone: 010 206 9190 or 011 339 4016

010 206 9190 or 011 339 4016 Email: registrations@damtraining.co.za or braamfontein.dam@gmail.com

registrations@damtraining.co.za or braamfontein.dam@gmail.com Website: www.damtraining.co.za

18. Tshwane North TVET College

Address: 421 Helen Joseph St, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0007

421 Helen Joseph St, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0007 PO Box: 26193, Arcadia, 0007

26193, Arcadia, 0007 Phone: 012 401 1600

012 401 1600 Email: info@tnc.edu.za

info@tnc.edu.za Website: www.tnc.edu.za

19. Tshwane South College

Address: 85 Frances Baard (formerly Schoeman Street), Pretoria, 0001

85 Frances Baard (formerly Schoeman Street), Pretoria, 0001 PO Box: 151 Pretoria 0001

151 Pretoria 0001 Phone: 012 401 5000

012 401 5000 Email: info@tsc.edu.za

info@tsc.edu.za Website: tsc.edu.za

20. The IIE's Varsity College - Pretoria

Address: 116 Clearwater Road CNR. Clearwater Road, Glenwood Rd, Lynnwood Glen, Pretoria, 0081

116 Clearwater Road CNR. Clearwater Road, Glenwood Rd, Lynnwood Glen, Pretoria, 0081 PO Box: 35522 Menlo Park 0102

35522 Menlo Park 0102 Phone: (012) 348 2551

(012) 348 2551 Email: pta@varsitycollege.co.za or FinancePTA@varsitycollege.co.za or StudentServicesPTA@varsitycollege.co.za

pta@varsitycollege.co.za or FinancePTA@varsitycollege.co.za or StudentServicesPTA@varsitycollege.co.za Website: www.varsitycollege.co.za

21. Adams College – Amanzimtoti KZN

Address: R603 Umbumbulu Road, Adams Mission, Durban, 4125

R603 Umbumbulu Road, Adams Mission, Durban, 4125 PO Box number: P/ Bag X20013, Amanzimtoti, 412

P/ Bag X20013, Amanzimtoti, 412 Phone: (031) 905 4364

(031) 905 4364 Email: principal@adamscollege.co.za

What qualifications do I need to become a teacher in South Africa?

You must have at least an NQF 6 to be registered for teaching courses in SA. It is a requirement for diplomas and advanced certificates. Meanwhile, those applying for university teaching degrees must have at least NQF 7 to qualify. The ten NQF levels are:

NQF 1: General Certificate

General Certificate NQF 2: Elementary Certificate

Elementary Certificate NQF 3: Intermediate Certificate

Intermediate Certificate NQF 4: National Certificate (Matric)

National Certificate (Matric) NQF 5: Higher Certificate

Higher Certificate NQF 6: Diploma and Advanced Certificate

Diploma and Advanced Certificate NQF 7: Advanced Diploma and Bachelor's Degree

Advanced Diploma and Bachelor's Degree NQF 8: Post-graduate Diploma and Honor's Degree

Post-graduate Diploma and Honor's Degree NQF 9: Master's Degree

Master's Degree NQF 10: Doctorate Degree

All teachers register with SACE (South African Council of Educators) and are divided into several categories based on their academic qualifications:

Bachelor of Education Degree (B.ed)

The four-year degree has several specializations to choose from depending on the age group of learners you want to teach. They include:

Early Childcare (0 to 4 years olds) Foundation Phase (Grade R to 3) Intermediate Phase (Grades 4 to 7) Senior Phase (Grades 8 to 12)

Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE)

People with other degrees who want to become teachers fall into this category. They also choose the age group of learners they want to teach.

What subjects are needed to become a teacher in South Africa?

Various teaching courses require a unique combination of relevant subjects. Therefore, upon deciding where to study teaching, you contact the school for more guidelines regarding the minimum requirements for a career path of your interest.

These teaching colleges in South Africa are easily accessible for people living in Pretoria, Germiston, Johannesburg, and Vereeniging and their surrounding metropolitan areas in the Witwatersrand's eastern. Additionally, international students and locals from others parts of the country are also welcome.

