List of teaching colleges in South Africa and requirements
Teaching colleges in South Africa are the best on the continent. Their competitive teaching programs attract both local and international learners. Are you looking for the best institutions to enrol in? Below is a comprehensive list of teaching colleges in South Africa with their contacts and addresses.
South Africa's education meets international standards. As a result, colleges that offer teaching courses are globally recognized, and their graduates can work anywhere worldwide. Therefore, Mzansi citizens should take advantage of what they have.
Colleges that offer teaching courses in South Africa
You will never run out of options when looking for where to study teaching in South Africa. The country's higher learning institutions have heavily invested in technology to boost their education's quality. Hence, most learners now access and prefer South Africa's online teaching courses because they are convenient.
Colleges that offer teaching courses in Gauteng
There are over 200 colleges for teaching in Gauteng. All of them are registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training. So, which teaching colleges are registered in South Africa? For those who need Grade R, ECD, diploma, and degree training courses, here are the best options to choose from:
1. Academy at Vaal Triangle
- Address: 20 Voortrekker St, Vereeniging, 1930
- PO Box: 12165 Lumier 1812
- Phone: (016) 421 2606
- Email: info@avtcollege.co.za
- Website: www.avtcollege.co.za
2. Academic Institute of Excellence (Pty) Ltd
- Address: Oracle Cl, Halfway Gardens, Midrand, 1686 (Midrand campus)
- Address: 118 Greenway, Greenside, Johannesburg, 8301 (Johannesburg campus)
- Address: Cardiff St, De Waterkant, Cape Town, 8001 (Cape Town campus)
- PO Box: 68392 Highveld Centurion 0046
- Phone: +27 (0)21 000 0462
- Email: info@aie.ac
- Website: www.aie.ac
3. African Academy for the Built Environment
- Address: 15 Reservoir Street, Boksburg East Industrial, Gauteng, RSA
- PO Box: 26061 East Rand Boksburg 1462
- Phone: +27 (0)11 914 4340
- Email: info@africanacademy.co.za or heidi@africanacademy.co.za
- Website: africanacademy.co.za
4. Aranda Learnership College
- Address: Corner Wol & Desert Street, Aureus, Randfontein, 1759
- PO Box: 179 Randfontein 1760
- Phone: +27 (0) 11 693 3721
- Email: info@aranda.co.za
5. Be Competent Training Institute (PTY) Ltd
- Address: First Floor, 176 Immelman Rd, Wadeville, Germiston, 1422
- PO Box: 1419 Benoni 1500
- Phone: 072 381 8483 or 079 876 8660
- Email: annie@bctcollege.co.za or phillip@bctcollege.co.za
- Website: www.bctcollege.co.za
6. Belgium Campus
- Address: 138 Berg Ave, Heatherdale AH, Akasia, 0182 (Tshwane Campus)
- Address: 45A Long St, Kempton Park Cbd, Kempton Park, 1619 (Ekurhuleni Campus)
- Address: 6 Commercial Rd, Sydenham, Gqeberha, 6001 (Nelson Mandela Bay Campus)
- PO Box: 60327, Karen Park, 0118
- Phone: 010 593 5368 (Tshwane) or 010 110 0452 (Ekurhuleni) or 010 110 0453 (Nelson Mandela Bay)
- Email: info@belgiumcampus.ac.za
- Website: www.belgiumcampus.ac.za
7. Benoni Brakpan Teacher Centre
- Address: 7 Main Reef Road, Mackenzie Park, Benoni
- PO Box: 1501, South Africa, Benoni.
- Phone: 011 422 5794
8. BMT College
- Address: 147 Second Rd, Chartwell, 2191
- Phone: + 27 (0) 10 010 0936 or +27 (0) 86 639 4687 or +27 (0) 79 065 9048
- Email: info@bmtcollege.ac.za
- Website: www.bmtcollege.ac.za
9. Central Technical College (Pty) Ltd
- Braamfontein campus: 198 Smit St, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2017
- Durban campus: Pixley House., 396 West St, Durban Central, Durban, 4001
- Pretoria campus: 273 Thabo Sehume St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0002,
- Cape Town campus: 8 Darling St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000
- Phone: +27 861 665 666
- Email: braamfontein@ctc.edu.za or pretoria@ctc.edu.za or durban@ctc.edu.za or capetown@ctc.edu.za
- Website: www.ctc.edu.za
10. Centurion Academy
- Address: 48 Charles De Gaulle Cres, Highveld, Centurion, 0046
- PO Box: 10200, 0046., Centurion
- Phone: 012 648 9700
- Email: marketing@ca2000.co.za
- Website: www.ca.ac.za
11. College of Production Technology (CPT)
- Address: 14 Lakeview Crescent Kleinfontein Office Park, Pioneer Dr, Benoni Central, Benoni, 1501
- PO Box: 13261 Northmead Benoni 1511
- Phone: +27 (0860 278 278)
- Email: info@cpt.co.za
- Website: cpt.co.za
12. CTI Education Group
- Address: Bram Fischer Dr, Ferndale, Randburg, 2194
- Phone: +27 (0)7893178 or +27 (0)7894606
- Email: randburg@cti.ac.za
13. CTU Training Solutions
- Address: Block 4, 1St Floor Frikkie de Beer Street Menlyn
- PO Box: 22821 HELDERKRUIN 1733
- Phone: 0861 100 395
- Email: enquiry@ctutraining.co.za
- Website: ctutraining.ac.za
14. Delcom training institute
- Address: 2nd Floor, His Majesty Building 22 Joubert and, Commissioner St, Marshalltown, Johannesburg, 2000
- Phone: 011 838 0225
- Email: info@delcom.co.za or delcomtraining@gmail.com
- Website: www.delcom.co.za
15. Gauteng City College
- Address: Gauteng City College
- 33 Hoofd Street, Forum VI, BraamPark, Braamfontein, Johannesburg
- PO Box: 33, Hoofd Street, Braampark, Baamfonteni, Johannesburg
- Phone: 114033068
- Email: info@gcc-ed.com
- Website: www.gcc-ed.com
16. Greenview training and Development Skills Centre
- Address: 84 president and Kruis Street, Markade building, 7th floor, Johannesburg 2001
- Phone: +27 11- 333 1761 or 11-051 9357 or 078 031 5554
- Email: admin@greenviewcollege.co.za
- Website: www.greenviewcollege.co.za
17. Ikage SD College
- Address: 25 Simmer Street, Germiston 1401
- PO Box: 54 Knox Street, Cnr Knox & Simpson, Germiston
- Phone: (+27) 73 921 9471 , (+27) 10 599 2459
- Email: germiston@ikagesdcollege.co.za or isdcengineering@gmail.com
- Website: ikagesdcollege.co.za
18. Immaculate College of Commerce & Engineering
- Address: 3rd Foor, Hollandia House, 127 President Street Cnr, Kruis St, Johannesburg, 2001
- Phone: 011-333-5577
- Email: admin@immaculatecollege.co.za
19. Jeppe College of Commerce and Computer Studies - Johannesburg
- Johannesburg campus: 103 St Andrews Street, Bloemfontein, Cortex Building, 222 Marshall St, CBD, Johannesburg, 2000
- Bloemfontein campus: 103 St Andrew St, Cbd, Bloemfontein, 9301
- Pretoria campus: Cnr, 3rd Floor, Bureau Forum Building, 235 Bureau Lane St, Thabo Sehume St, Pretoria, 0001
- Polokwane campus: Cnr. Rob & Church St, Polokwane, 0699
- Rustenberg campus: Mosque Plaza, 52 Loop St, Rustenburg, 2999
- Vereneeging campus: 12 Beaconsfield Ave, Vereeniging, 1939
- Nelspruit campus: Cortex Building, 222 Marshall St, CBD, Johannesburg, 2000
- PO Box: 6110 Johannesburg 2000
- Phone: 011 334 2751
- Email: campusmanagerblm@jeppecollege.co.za
- Website: www.jeppecollege.co.za
20. JFA Square Technical Training Institution NPC
- Address: Danone Building, 99 Skew Road, Anderbolt, Boksburg
- PO Box: 22407 Crystalpark Boksburg 1515
- Phone: (011) 894-6917 or 067 232 6194
- Email: info@jfa2training.co.za
- Website: jfa2training.co.za
21. Johannesburg City College
- Address: 94 Juta Street, Braamfontein, Johannesburg
- Phone:+27 73 062 5365
- Email: admin@johannesburgcitycollege.co.za
- Website: www.johannesburgcitycollege.co.za
22. Johannesburg Institute of Engineering & Technology
- Address: Kenlaw House, 27 De Beer St, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2001
- PO Box: 32008, Braamfontein 2017 Johannesburg
- Phone: +27 11 403 1910 or 012 001 7291 or 015 001 1060
- Email: info.pta@jiet-edu.co.za
- Website: jiet-edu.co.za
23. Lyceum College
- Address: 1st Floor, Success House Cnr Smit & Melle Streets, Braamfontein 2017, Johannesburg
- PO Box: P/Bag X32074 Braamfontein 2017
- Phone: 011 712 2000
- Email: info@lyceum.co.za
- Website: lyceum.co.za
24. MANCOSA
- Johannesburg campus: 1 Cedar Avenue (corner of Empire and Cedar Road), Auckland Park, Johannesburg, 2092
- Durban campus: 26 Samora Machel Street, Durban 4001
- Cape Town campus: 10 Mill Street, Newlands, Cape Town
- Polokwane campus: 9A Landros Mare Street, Polokwane, 0699
- East London campus: 91 Western Avenue, Vincent, East London, 5201
- Pretoria campus: 116 Witch-Hazel Avenue, Highveld Techno Park, Centurion, Pretoria 0157
- Port Elizabeth Campus: Greyville House, Corner of Cape and Greyville Road, Greyville, Greenacres Port Elizabeth
- Pietermaritzburg campus: Suite 2, Maritzburg Arch, 39/45 Chief Albert Luthuli Street, Pietermaritzburg
- Nelspruit campus: 2 Mc Adams Street, Nelspruit
- Phone: +27 31 300 7200 or +27 11 853 3000 or +27 15 817 3500
- Emails: jhb@mancosa.co.za, capetown@mancosa.co.za, polokwane@mancosa.co.za, pmb@mancosa.co.za, eastlondon@mancosa.co.za, pretoria@mancosa.co.za, portelizabeth@mancosa.co.za, or nelspruit@mancosa.co.za
- Website: www.mancosa.co.za
25. Mbowa College
- Address: Anchor Towers, No. 2 Plein St, Johannesburg, 2000
- Phone: (011) 331 0063 or (011) 333 6479 or (078) 916 1916
- Email: info@mbowa.edu.za or info@mbowacollege.co.za or info@mbowaschools.co.za
- Website: www.mbowacollege.co.za
26. Midrand Graduate Institute (MGI)
- Address: 44 Alsatian Rd, Glen Austin AH, Midrand, 1685
- PO Box: 2986, Halfway House, Midrand, 1685
- Phone: 011 690 1700
- Email: info@mgi.ac.za
27. Monash South Africa
- Address: 144 Peter Rd, Ruimsig, Roodepoort, 1724
- PO Box: 527 Frankston Vic 3199
- Phone: +27 11 950 4020
- Email: inquiries@monash.ac.za
- Website: www.monash.edu
28. Open Learning Group
- Address: Quadrum Office Park, 50 Constantia Blvd, Constantia Kloof, Johannesburg
- PO Box: 5680, 6065, Port Elizabeth
- Phone: 011 670 4700
- Email: enquiry@olg.co.za
- Website: www.olg.co.za
29. Orbit TVET College, Brits Campus
- Address: Reitz St, North, Brits, 0250, South Africa
- Phone: 0861 000 305 or 045924147
- Email: info@orbitcollege.co.za
- Website: www.orbitcollege.co.za
30. Pearson South Africa
- Address: 5 Ubla Avenue, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2000
- Phone: +27 21 532 6000
- Email: pearsonafrica.ce@pearson.com
- Website: za.pearson.com
31. Readucate
- Address: 247 President St, Georgetown, Germiston, 1401
- PO Box: 4106, Germiston, 1411
- Phone: 081 590 3642 or 083 629 8776
- Email: freinkel.e@gmail.com or ishe.malema@gmail.com
- Website: www.readucate.org
32. Richfield Graduate Institute of Technology (Pty) Ltd
- Address: Richfield Graduate Institute of Technology, 292 Anton Lembede Street, Durban
- PO Box: Umhlanga Rocks, Durban 4000
- Phone: 0823 321 321 or 0861 321 321
- Email: info@richfield.ac.za
- Website: www.richfield.ac.za
33. Rock of Springs - Rustenburg (Pty) Ltd - Brits College
- Address: 56 Pretorius street corner, Boom St, Rustenburg, 0300
- Phone: 012 252 1028 or 083 497 0908
- Email: admin@rockofspringscollege.co.za
- Website: www.rockofspringscollege.co.za
34. Rosebank College
- Address: Braamfontein Centre, 23 Jorissen St, Johannesburg, 2017
- PO Box: 142, Wits, 2050
- Phone: 114032437
- Email: info@rosebankcollege.co.za
35. ROSTEC Technical FET College (Pty) Ltd
- Address: 362 Pretorius St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0002
- PO Box: 11974, Hatfield, Pretoria, 0028
- Phone: (+27) 011 336 9109
- Email: johannesburg@rostec.edu.za
- Website: www.rostec.edu.za
36. SEDCO College of Technology & Business Studies – JHB
- Address: 112 Kerk St, Doornfontein, Johannesburg, 2001
- PO Box: 8894 Johannesburg 2001
- Phone: +27-114920457
37. Sonett International Academy
- Address: 70 Losberg Ave, Fochville, 2515
- Phone: +27187712270
- Email: sonett@sonett.co.za
- Website: www.sonett.co.za
38. St Augustine Private Tertiary Institution of South Africa
- Address: 53 Ley Road, Victory Park, Johannesburg
- PO Box: 44782 Linden 2104 RSA
- Phone: +27 (0)11 380 9000
- Email: p.harrison@staugustine.ac.za
- Website: www.staugustine.ac.za
39. STADIO School of Education (formerly Embury Institute for Higher Education)
- STADIO Address: 119 Lilian Ngoyi Rd, Stamford Hill, KwaZulu Natal
- Embury Durban Musgrave campus: 75 Silverton Rd, Musgrave, Durban, 4001
- Embury Pretoria Montana campus: 5 Panfluit St, Eco-Park Estate, Centurion, 0144
- Embury Midrand Waterfall campus: Waterfall Dr, Waterval City, Midrand, 1685
- Box number: 4001, South Africa, Durban.
- Phone: 087 288 3220 or +27313037390 or +27125230600 or +27 87 2884765/66
- Email: VedaL@stadio.ac.za or waterfall@embury.ac.za or montana@embury.ac.za or musgrave@embury.ac.za
- Website: embury-now-stadio-education
40. The Da Vinci Institute
- Address: 16 Park Avenue, Modderfontein
- PO Box: 185, Modderfontein, 1645
- Phone: +27 11 608 1331
- Email: info@davinci.ac.za
- Website: www.davinci.ac.za
Colleges in Pretoria that offer teaching
Whether you are searching for part-time, full-time, or distance education learning programs, SA has enough institutions to help you achieve your career dreams.
1. Academy of Business & Computer Studies
- Address: 259 Pretorius St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0002,
- PO Box: 243, Pretoria, 0001
- Phone: 012 323 7359, 012 326 0086
- Email: pta@academystudies.co.za
- Website: www.academystudies.co.za
2. Academy for Facilities Management (A4FM)
- Address: 374 Cliff Ave, Waterkloof Ridge, Pretoria, 0181
- PO Box: P/Bag x 04, Menlo Park, 0102
- Phone: 0129930533
- Email: info@a4fm.ac.za
- Website: www.a4fm.ac.za
3. Aros college
- Address: 1037 Besembiesie Rd, Montana Park, Pretoria, 0182
- Phone: 012 332 3227/8 or 012 035 0040
- Email: info@aros.ac.za
- Website: www.aros.ac.za
4. Churchil Technical College (Pty) Ltd
- Address: 262 Madiba St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0002
- PO Box: 262 Madiba Street Pretoria 0001
- Phone: 061 943 4954 or 074 341 5332
- Email: info@churchiltechnicalcollege.co.za
- Website: www.churchiltechnicalcollege.co.za
5. Damelin (Pretoria City Campus)
- Address: 255 Paul Kruger St, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, 0001
- PO Box: 1332 Pretoria Gauteng 0001
- Phone: +27860326354 or 0861338267
- Website: damelin.co.za
6. Denver Technical College
- Address: 217 Du Toit St, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0007
- PO Box: 925 S Niagara St Denver, CO 80224
- Phone: +27 12 320 4338/9
- Email: info@denvercollege.co.za
- Website: www.denvercollege.co.za
7. Elmar College of Education
- Address: 27 Rebecca St, Pretoria West, Pretoria, 0183
- Phone: 012 327 2464
- Email: admin@elmarcollege.co.za
- Website: www.elmarcollege.co.za
8. Gauteng Central College
- Address: Between Du Toit & Prinsloo Street Pretjolum Building, 391 Pretorius St, Pretoria CBD, Pretoria, 0001
- PO Box: 391, Pretorius street, Pretoria Central
- Phone: +27 12 320 3691
- Email: info@gautengcentralcollege.co.za
- Website: www.gautengcentralcollege.co.za
9. Goldman College
- Address: 15 Sisulu Street, Corner Sisulu and Brown Street, Pretoria Central, Pretoria, Gauteng Province 0002.
- Phone: 012 111 1084
- Email: goldmancollege@mweb.co.za or info@goldmancollege.co.za
- Website: goldmancollege.co.za
10. Melwood Institute of Technology
- Address: 1st Floor, Letari Building, 276 Johannes Ramokhoase Street, Pretoria 0001
- Phone: +27 12 327 0294 or +27 83 488 8290
- Email: info@melwoodinstitute.co.za
- Website: melwoodinstitute.co.za
12. Montessori Academy and Collage
- Address: Plot 84, Zwavelpoort, Pretoria, 0036
- PO Box: 90185, Malindi 80100
- Phone: (012) 996 3312
- Email: admin@montessori.za.com
- Website: www.montessoriacademyandcollege.co.za
13. Pro-Active Public Services College
- Address: 609 Justice Mahommed St, Muckleneuk, Pretoria, 0002
- PO Box: P Bag x 38, Lynnwood Ridge, 0040
- Phone: 0861 727 726
- Email: info@pscollege.co.za
- Website: proactivecollege.co.za
14. SANTS Private Higher Education
- Address: 3rd Floor, Landmark Building, 13 Umgazi Rd, Menlo Park, Pretoria, 0081
- PO Box: 72328 Lynnwood Ridge, 0040
- Phone: 087 353 2504
- Email: info@sants.co.za
- Website: www.sants.co.za
15. Skills Academy Distance Learning College
- Address: 98 Steve Biko Rd, Mayville, Pretoria, 0084Phone: 0800 390 027 or 021 838 8250 or +27 21 838 8250
- Email: tutor@skillsacademy.co.za or student@skillsacademy.co.za.
- Website: www.skillsacademy.co.za
16. SACTE Pretoria - South African College for Teachers' Education
- Address: Leyds St South, Groenkloof, Pretoria, 0181
- PO Box: P/Bag X460, Pretoria, 0001
- Phone: 083 267 4486
- Email: admin@sacet.co.za
- Website: sacet.co.za
17. Technical College Pretoria
- Address: 102 De Korte St, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 2001
- Phone: 010 206 9190 or 011 339 4016
- Email: registrations@damtraining.co.za or braamfontein.dam@gmail.com
- Website: www.damtraining.co.za
18. Tshwane North TVET College
- Address: 421 Helen Joseph St, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0007
- PO Box: 26193, Arcadia, 0007
- Phone: 012 401 1600
- Email: info@tnc.edu.za
- Website: www.tnc.edu.za
19. Tshwane South College
- Address: 85 Frances Baard (formerly Schoeman Street), Pretoria, 0001
- PO Box: 151 Pretoria 0001
- Phone: 012 401 5000
- Email: info@tsc.edu.za
- Website: tsc.edu.za
20. The IIE's Varsity College - Pretoria
- Address: 116 Clearwater Road CNR. Clearwater Road, Glenwood Rd, Lynnwood Glen, Pretoria, 0081
- PO Box: 35522 Menlo Park 0102
- Phone: (012) 348 2551
- Email: pta@varsitycollege.co.za or FinancePTA@varsitycollege.co.za or StudentServicesPTA@varsitycollege.co.za
- Website: www.varsitycollege.co.za
21. Adams College – Amanzimtoti KZN
- Address: R603 Umbumbulu Road, Adams Mission, Durban, 4125
- PO Box number: P/ Bag X20013, Amanzimtoti, 412
- Phone: (031) 905 4364
- Email: principal@adamscollege.co.za
What qualifications do I need to become a teacher in South Africa?
You must have at least an NQF 6 to be registered for teaching courses in SA. It is a requirement for diplomas and advanced certificates. Meanwhile, those applying for university teaching degrees must have at least NQF 7 to qualify. The ten NQF levels are:
- NQF 1: General Certificate
- NQF 2: Elementary Certificate
- NQF 3: Intermediate Certificate
- NQF 4: National Certificate (Matric)
- NQF 5: Higher Certificate
- NQF 6: Diploma and Advanced Certificate
- NQF 7: Advanced Diploma and Bachelor's Degree
- NQF 8: Post-graduate Diploma and Honor's Degree
- NQF 9: Master's Degree
- NQF 10: Doctorate Degree
All teachers register with SACE (South African Council of Educators) and are divided into several categories based on their academic qualifications:
- Bachelor of Education Degree (B.ed)
The four-year degree has several specializations to choose from depending on the age group of learners you want to teach. They include:
- Early Childcare (0 to 4 years olds)
- Foundation Phase (Grade R to 3)
- Intermediate Phase (Grades 4 to 7)
- Senior Phase (Grades 8 to 12)
- Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE)
People with other degrees who want to become teachers fall into this category. They also choose the age group of learners they want to teach.
What subjects are needed to become a teacher in South Africa?
Various teaching courses require a unique combination of relevant subjects. Therefore, upon deciding where to study teaching, you contact the school for more guidelines regarding the minimum requirements for a career path of your interest.
These teaching colleges in South Africa are easily accessible for people living in Pretoria, Germiston, Johannesburg, and Vereeniging and their surrounding metropolitan areas in the Witwatersrand's eastern. Additionally, international students and locals from others parts of the country are also welcome.
