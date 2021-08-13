Culinary schools in Africa play a crucial role in enhancing cooking skills. These skills can be taught and perfected over years of experience and with lots of dedication and traveling as far as possible. All of us love to experience and enjoy foods, and to get that, you need the right skills and stay up to date with the current trends in the culinary industry. This article has a list of the top 10 chef schools in South Africa.

Top cooking schools ensure that their students are thoroughly exposed to native cuisines. Photo: @acheff

Source: Twitter

Culinary schools offer the full range, from classic to molecular Cuisine, but all this training comes with its own cost. Top culinary schools ensure that their students are thoroughly exposed to native cuisines. In addition, Africa has had an increase in the tourism sector, which has called for more cooking school graduates to cater to the rising demand.

Top 10 best culinary schools in Africa 2021

Are you out there wondering which cooking school to join in Africa? Well, relax as this article has it all! These are the best cooking schools you can join in Africa and get the right skills.

1. The Institute of Culinary Arts, Stellenbosch, South Africa

The school is award-winning, and it is internationally rated as one of the best cooking schools in South Africa and Africa as a whole. Photo: @culinary

Source: Instagram

Where can I study culinary in South Africa? The Institute of Culinary Arts is award-winning, and it is internationally rated as one of the best cooking schools in South Africa and Africa as a whole. Besides, it is one of the top three cooking schools in the world. The institute is based on classic principles alongside innovative and creative thinking. It was established by Letitia Prinsloo – earnest educator, teacher, mentor, and chef-owner. The mandate is to train world-class chefs that can compete in a global cooking arena.

Some of their courses are:

Advanced Culinary Arts, Advanced Pâtisserie

Food Preparation & Cooking

Food Safety in Catering

Certificate in Food & Beverage Service

2. Capsicum Culinary Studio, South Africa

Their qualifications are internationally accredited by Wolrdchefs, City $ Guilds, Cathsseta, and Fasset. Photo: @capsicum

Source: Instagram

Capsicum is one of the largest chef schools in the country. It has six campuses across South Africa, in Pretoria, Boksburg, Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth, and Rosebank. Their qualifications are internationally accredited by Wolrdchefs, City $ Guilds, Cathsseta, and Fasset, among other reputable bodies. Therefore, you are guaranteed that you stand a chance to work anywhere in the world once you study there.

Some of the courses they offer are:

Professional Patisserie Program

Food and Beverage Program

Advanced Professional Chef Program

Professional Chef Program

Short Order Cook Bootcamp

Online Courses: Chef 101

Assistant Chef Program

Rookie CHEF (Exclusive to High School Learners ONLY)

3. JHB Culinary & Pastry School, Johannesburg, South Africa

Students can have an exchange program with Le Castel Hotel School in France. Photo: @JHB

Source: Instagram

JHB opened its doors in June 2012 under the leadership of Kelvin and Jarlyne Joel. Since its inception, it has trained over 1000 students. It offers 30% theoretical and 70% practical training. The beauty of studying here is that students can have an exchange program with Le Castel Hotel School in France. With that, students get an opportunity to expand their knowledge and skills in a different environment.

Their courses include:

National Certificate: Hospitality and Catering Services

QCTO Chef Professional Qualification

FoodBEV SETA (NQF Level 2)

City & Guilds International Diploma in Culinary Arts

City & Guilds International Diploma in Patisserie

4. Red Dish Chronicles, Nigeria

Best cooking schools in Nigeria. Photo: @reddish

Source: Instagram

Red Dish Chronicles is one of the best culinary schools in Nigeria. It is located in Lagos and Abuja, offering world-class cooking education. Below are their courses:

Continental Culinary Arts Course

African Culinary Arts Course

Dessert Culinary Arts Course

Artisan Bread/Boulangerie Course

Professional Chefs Diploma – Patisserie

Professional Chefs Diploma – Cuisine + Patisserie

Professional Chefs Diploma – Combination Program

French Pastry Culinary Arts Course

Cake Baking/ Decorations Course

Professional Chefs Diploma – Cuisine

5. BOMA International Hospitality College, Nairobi, Kenya

One of the top cooking schools in Kenya. Photo: @Boma

Source: Instagram

The Boma International Hospitality College (BIHC), in partnership with the Business and Hotel Management School (BHMS), is a World-Class Pan African Hospitality and Culinary Arts training institution established in May 2015. It is one of the top culinary schools in Kenya. The study curriculum includes international internship programs in the USA, the Middle East, and parts of the Caribbean, teaching graduates and students all the necessary know-how for the demanding industry of hospitality.

Courses include:

Swiss Diploma in Culinary Arts

Certificate in Culinary Operations

Certificate in Food and Beverage Operations

International Cookery

Pastry & Bakery

6. Chef's Academy, Abuja, Nigeria

It offers the perfect blend of entrepreneurship and cooking skills to create your ideal education. Photo: @Cheffs

Source: Instagram

Chef's Academy is a training Agency accredited since 2013 and issues certificates of qualification. It offers the perfect blend of entrepreneurship and culinary skills to create your ideal education. However, it is not only your cooking that needs to be perfected if you want to pursue a career in Cuisine.

Below are their courses:

African Culinary Art

Cake Baking Art + Cake Baking Art (Advanced)

Chef's Academy Junior (Summer course for kids)

Dessert / Pastry Art

Advanced Continental Culinary Art

Professional Diploma in Culinary Arts

Healthy Living Cuisine

Continental Culinary Art

Diploma in Culinary Art

7. International Hotel and Tourism Institute, Nairobi, Kenya

Your ideal cooking school in Kenya. Photo: @IHTI

Source: Instagram

This is your ideal cooking school in Kenya. IHTI opened its doors to new students in May 2005, with an initial admission of only four (04) students. The institution rapidly gained recognition and fame and now has over 250 students from 5 different countries.

Their courses are as follows:

Cookery

Pastry

Wine and Bar Knowledge

Food and Beverage Service Techniques

Food & Beverage Service Supervision

8. Egyptian Chefs Association, Cairo, Egypt

ECA is actively involved in activities such as training and education, publishing and editing their magazine, Chef's Corner. Photo: @ECA

Source: Instagram

ECA represents professional chefs in Egypt. It is dedicated to maintaining and improving culinary standards in Egypt through its membership's education, training, and professional development.

The ECA is actively involved in activities such as training and education, publishing and editing their magazine, Chef's Corner, participating in cooking competitions worldwide, nominating cooking ambassadors, and engaging in humanitarian acts such as donating food to the less fortunate.

9. Styda Culinary Academy, Warri, Nigeria

The foremost government-approved cooking school in Delta State. Photo: @styda

Source: Instagram

Styda Culinary Academy is the foremost government-approved culinary school in Delta State. The mandate is to provide training that will refine African culinary entrepreneurship, revolutionizing the continent's food industry.

Their courses include:

French Baking and Patisserie Program

Professional Chef Diploma (Baking and Patisserie)

Professional Chef's Diploma (Cuisine and Baking) Course

Professional Cake Making and Decorating Program

Professional Chef Diploma (Cuisine)

Professional Diploma Program (Cuisine, Baking, and Patisserie)

Kids/Teens Cooking and Baking Class (Summer Classes)

Refresher Course

10. Silwood School of Cookery, Rondebosch, South Africa

The most acclaimed cookery school. Photo: @Silwood

Source: Instagram

Silwood School of Cookery is South Africa's most acclaimed cookery school. It has over 54 years of experience, making it the oldest one as well.

Below are the courses they offer:

1 Year Silwood Cordons Bleus Certificate

2 Year Silwood Cordons Bleus Certificate

3 Year Silwood Cordons Bleus Certificate

1 Year Patisserie Certificate Course (Part-time)

Frequently Asked Questions

Below are questions reads would love to know about culinary schools in Africa. The questions are thoroughly researched to give credible information. Keep reading to learn more!

How much does culinary school usually cost?

Currently, cooking school tuition typically costs over $30,000. Unfortunately, that's a steep price for most students to consider and will force many students to utilize financial aid. Luckily, some of these schools offer scholarships.

How long is a culinary school for?

Culinary and cooking school can take anywhere from a few short months to four years, depending on the chosen length of the cooking school. There are different options you can choose when you enroll and factors that can affect your studies. For instance, professional cooking training can take 2 to 4 years.

Is culinary school difficult?

It all depends on your perception of the course. If you are passionate about it, you will find it easier and interesting. But, it is challenging, primarily if you have never worked in the industry before and you are being pushed to take it as a career.

How much does chef school cost in South Africa

Chef schools in South Africa generally cost between 15,000 to 150,000 Rands. However, this depends on the duration of courses and the certifications that come with them. Besides, some institutions offer scholarships making it cheaper to study.

Below are the top 10 best culinary schools. The ranking has been made following the quality of education offered, facilities, accreditations, courses offered, and much more. With the above info, you do not have an excuse not to cook that delicious food for your family and friends.

READ ALSO: All UKZN courses, requirements, duration, and campuses that offer them

Briefly.co.za reported on August 6, 2021, about all UKZN courses, requirements, duration, and campuses that offer them. UKZN courses are the best in South Africa. Why are they the best? UKZN has quality education at an affordable fee rate. Additionally, it has invested in modern accommodation, sports, and learning facilities.

Read more on this article about the courses, requirements, duration, and much more.

Source: Briefly.co.za