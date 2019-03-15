List of scarce skills in South Africa in 2022 according to the DHA

It is striking to note that there are scarce skills in South Africa despite the high unemployment rates. Some available career opportunities have insufficient qualified applicants for some years now. As a result, the shortage of skilled professionals in some fields is frustrating to Mzansi employers.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A man counting money in his office. Photo: pexels.com @Tima Miroshnichenko

Source: UGC

The dynamic working environment demands people who have adequate, relevant skills. Since some courses that are no longer viable in the current economic system admit thousands of learners yearly, research the bestselling skills before pursuing a course.

The most scarce skills in South Africa

The Department of Home Affairs researched the most sought-after skills and prepared a comprehensive list of careers in demand in South Africa. Moreover, foreign nationals can now establish whether their professions are in demand in South Africa.

1. Actuary

Actuaries calculate insurance risks and premiums. These professionals are knowledgeable and skilled in economics, statistics and mathematics. They analyze the financial costs of risk and help insurers and their clients to develop policies that minimize the cost. Courses needed to become an actuary in South Africa are:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Bachelor of Commerce (Actuarial Science)

Bachelor of Business Science (Actuarial Science)

It takes about 9 years to qualify as an actuary in Mzansi, 4 years for the full-time university degree studies and 5 years of part-time studies while working. Most employers offer study leaves and subsidies to actuarial students to further their studies.

There are at least 1300 qualified actuaries in South Africa, and the average actuary salary is R7.8 million per year or R4,000 per hour. Entry-level positions start at R1.02 million per year, while experienced workers bag R10.8 million per year.

2. External auditor

A man standing in front of people sitting beside the table with laptops. Photo: unsplash.com @Campaign Creators

Source: UGC

External auditors are public accountants who inspect and review accounting records for their clients. They determine whether the financial statements adhere to the entity's applicable accounting standards, such as the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) or Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP).

The external auditor job market is expected to grow by 10% between 2016 and 2026. These professionals make R16,100 (lowest) to R47,500 (highest) per month. To become an external auditor in South Africa, you must first qualify as a Chartered Accountant (SA), which takes 6 years to 8 years and six months.

It would be best if you had a bachelor's degree in finance, accounting or business administration and any of these accounting certifications; CPA, ACCA, and ACA. You can become an auditor without these degrees, but it is easier to become one if you have them.

3. Aeronautical engineer

Aeronautical engineers are the primary designers of aircraft and propulsion systems. They also examine the aerodynamic performance of an aircraft and construction materials.

Earn a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Engineering (BScEng Aeronautical), which takes four years. Aeronautical engineering students share the first two years of study with the Mechanical and Industrial Engineering students to gain a firm foundation in the engineering sciences.

An Aeronautical engineer earns R240,000 (entry level/1 year of experience), R368,208 (1-4 years of experience), R460,200 (5-9 years of experience),and R1,044,400 (20 years and higher).

4. Nurse educator

A woman inside a laboratory. Photo: unsplash.com @Ani Kolleshi

Source: UGC

Nurse educators teach and prepare licensed practical nurses (LPN) and registered nurses (RN) for entry into practice positions. They provide mentorship to students throughout their various stages of hands-on learning, such as patient interaction and health assessment.

A postgraduate degree in nursing or any other degree in the health field and extensive nursing experience is necessary to become a nurse educator.

A postgraduate certificate in learning and teaching (higher education) is sometimes compulsory for new staff on permanent contracts. You can also do this degree while working. A nurse educator's salary at entry-level is R396k per year, while experienced employees make as high as an R5.7million per year.

5. Physicist

Physicists conduct research at university or national laboratories and in industrial or commercial settings. The BSc honours is the minimum requirement to become a physicist.

Therefore, you need a three or four years BSc in Physics and Mathematics as majors and complementary courses in chemistry, Astronomy, Geology, Applied Mathematics, or Statistics.

One can also earn a one or two years Master of Physics (MPhys) or Master of Science (MSci). The average salary range for a Physicist is R571,831 to R1,021,604.

6. Senior phase school teacher (Grades 8-9)

A teacher standing in front of his students. Photo: pexels.com @RODNAE Productions

Source: UGC

Senior phase school teachers support the principal and deputy principal(s) in leading and managing the school. You need a four-year Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree or a one-year Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) and experience on a full-time basis to become a senior phase teacher. Qualified teachers in public schools earned R278K to R618K per year in 2020, while private school teachers earned more.

7. FET phase school teacher (Grades 10-12)

A FET phase school teacher can handle Grade 7 to Grade 12 pupils. The professional needs a Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree, specializing in the subjects one wishes to teach, such as Accounting or Management Studies. The average salary for these workers is R237, 600 per year or R122 per hour.

8. Agricultural scientist

Agricultural scientists study commercial plants and animals and how to improve their cultivation techniques for more productivity and sustainability of farms and agricultural industries. There are numerous courses for this profession, including:

BSc Food Science.

BScAgric Agricultural Economic Analysis and Management with Food Science.

BScAgric Agricultural Economics with Food Science.

BScAgric (Animal Science)

Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Science (Plant Science)

An Environmental and Agricultural Scientist in South Africa earns around 54,200 ZAR per month. Their salaries range from R28,200 (lowest) to R82,900 (highest).

9. Software developer

Man and woman working on software codes. Photo: unsplash.com @Mars

Source: UGC

Software developers analyze a client's needs before designing and developing software to meet those needs. They also recommend system upgrades, do the installation, and test programs. It takes six months to four years to learn software engineering.

A coding boot camp or course takes six months to a year on average, while a bachelor's degree in computer science takes four years. The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that jobs in this field will grow by 22% from 2020 to 2030. These experts make R 978,000 to R 1,652,000 per annum.

10. Geologist

Geologists study Earth's landforms and landscapes in relation to human activities and the geologic and climatic processes that form them. To get a license, you need 3-5 years of field experience and passage of a licensing exam.

Therefore, a three-year BSc degree or honours degree is required to become a professional geologist. A PhD degree is compulsory to work in tertiary educational institutions and research facilities. These professionals make an average annual salary of R608,852.

Which career has the most job opportunities?

A man using a microscope in the laboratory. Photo: pexels.com @pixabay

Source: UGC

Scarce jobs in South Africa pay handsomely, and you will not struggle to find a job. However, you should be ready to sacrifice your time to study because most courses leading to these career paths are so involving. Here are other scarce careers in South Africa as enlisted by the Department of Home Affairs:

Policy and planning manager

Architect

ICT System Analyst

Quantity surveyor

Biotechnologist

Industrial engineer

Research and development manager

Chemist

Investment manager

Chief Information Officer

Mechanical engineer

Civil engineer

Metallurgist

Systems engineer

Conservation scientist

Microbiologist

Tax professional

Corporate Treasurer

Mineralogist

Zoologist

Economist

Multimedia designer

Be among the first few who will rush to gain these scarce skills in South Africa to increase your chances of employment. Universities are now concentrating on offering courses that are in demand in South Africa to meet the country's labour demands.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help. It, therefore, should not be relied on when making decisions. Any decision regarding the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ ALSO: 80 small business ideas in South Africa that work in 2022

Briefly.co.za also shared a detailed list of 80 small business ideas in South Africa that work. You can start a business as you look for a job.

Ideally, start a business as an extra source of income.

Source: Briefly News