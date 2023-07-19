Who is Zimbabwean Oberon Matsuvuki and how did he get the R134 million tender?

Zimbabwean businessman Oberon Matsuvuki has been a trending topic on social media since it came out that his company Ndhuna Civil Engineering was awarded an R134 million tender from the government in December 2022 for construction projects. Backlash soon followed since protocols were not followed, the company stopped working, and the value of the tender was considered excessive. What do we know of the controversial CEO and his latest business moves?

Oberon Matsuvuki’s company was awarded a controversial R134 million tender in December 2022. Photo: @ATNewsSA on Twitter (modified by author)

Oberon Matsuvuki’s tender of a staggering R134 million prompted the North West Department of Public Works and Roads to probe into how this came to be after previous failed projects with the company. Oageng Molapisi, North West MEC for Public Works and Roads, acknowledged the report and asked for an urgent independent investigation.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Oberon Matsuvuki Current residence Midrand, Gauteng, South Africa Current nationality Zimbabwean Ethnicity Black Gender Male Profession Entrepreneur and CEO Education ST Brendan's High School and Tshwane University of Technology Social media profiles LinkedIn

Facts like Oberon Matsuvuki’s net worth and Oberon Matsuvuki’s age have also been the topic of much debate since so little is known about the controversial figure. Unfortunately, most of his personal life remains unknown. Here is what we know of his professional endeavours.

Oberon Matsuvuki’s education

Oberon's education is some of the figure's only personal information readily available to the public. It is listed on his LinkedIn profile that he attended ST Brendan's High School, followed by Tshwane University of Technology.

North West Public Works and Roads MEC Gaoage Molapisi is currently embroiled in the controversy. Photo: @ATNewsSA on Twitter (modified by author)

Oberon Matsuvuki’s businesses

According to his LinkedIn profile, he is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ndhuna Civil Engineering Services as of February 2008. Before that, he was a Yaetsho Investments and Projects and Taupride project manager. Oberon was also a programme technician for BKS.

Oberon Matsuvuki’s career has been plagued with controversy, especially concerning his civil engineering company Ndhuna Civils, also called Ndhuna House.

Ndhuna received R25 million in 2021 for road works on Segwaelane and Wonderkop, but after receiving R15.1 million, Oberon's company terminated the agreement, citing cash flow issues. However, Oberon was pictured living lavishly following the termination.

After this, the company was awarded the R21.5 million Hebron project to maintain a road in Brits. After cashing in on R10 million, Ndhuna Civils again absconded from the work site, stating financial difficulties as the issue.

Despite this, the company was once again awarded a tender of R134 million in December 2022, which left many South Africans in an uproar and raised eyebrows regarding the government's ethics. It is speculated that the tender was part of a corruption cover-up.

African Times reported that the North West Legislature’s public accounts committee wrote to Molapisi’s department demanding answers and documents about the controversial Khunotswana contract and other abandoned projects.

Moses Shibanda and Patrick Ramatseais are also names that often come up regarding the tender online, as they are considered business associates. But, there needs to be more information on the figures, and their level of involvement in the previously-mentioned scandals is unknown.

Since the most recent backlash, North West Public Works and Roads MEC Saliva Gaoage Molapisi ordered his department to terminate the controversial Ndhuna Civil Engineering Services contract following the Provincial Public Accounts Committee (PPAC) demanding answers.

Oberon Matsuvuki's ongoing scandals have thrust him into the spotlight, but much about his life remains unknown. As more details on his business dealings emerge, so will details regarding his personal life.

