What happened with Ted Haggard? Here is everything we know

In a world where religion has become a stronghold of moral values, pastors are placed on a pedestal that makes them the overseer of what is considered good or bad. As such, when an influential clergyman like Ted Haggard became the subject of immoral escapades in the news, the foundation of the church and congregation's faith were shaken.

Ted Haggard spoke during HBO's Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Universal Hilton Hotel. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Who is Ted Haggard? He was the former pastor and founder of New Life Church In Colorado Springs. He was one of America's most politically influential evangelists, especially during the Bush era.

Ted Haggard's profile and bio

Full name Ted Arthur Haggard Gender Male Date of birth 27 June 1956 Age 67 years old (as of July 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Indiana, USA Current residence Colorado, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Complicated Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Mother Rachel Haggard Father J.M. Haggard Relationship status Married Wife Gayle Haggard Children Five (one daughter and four sons) University Oral Roberts University, Tulsa, Oklahoma Profession Pastor Net worth $200,000

Background information

Born on 27 June 1956, Ted Haggard's age is 67. The controversial clergyman grew up in Indiana, USA, with his parents, Rachel and J.M. Haggard.

After listening to a sermon by the renowned evangelist, Bill Bright, Haggard gave his life to Christ in 1972 as a 16-year-old high-schooler. He attended a Christian university known as Oral Roberts University and started his ministerial career at the Southern Baptist Convention.

Ted Haggard's church

Ted Haggard was serving as an associate pastor when his mentor proclaimed that he would go on to start a church in Colorado Springs. Based on this revelation, Haggard migrated to Colorado and launched a Christian gathering named New Life Church.

The church started with 22 converts who met in the basement of his home. Two decades later, it had grown to 14,000 members, and church services were held on campus in northern Colorado Springs.

Pastor Ted stood on a set under construction for a theatrical presentation of the Passion to be staged at the church in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Photo: Kevin Moloney

Source: Getty Images

Under Haggard's leadership, the church established the Association of Life-Giving Churches, recognised by the United States National Association of Evangelicals. By 2006, this new sect grew to 300 assemblies with Ted as a shepherd.

Ted Haggard's scandal

In 2006, this affluent evangelist got into a ministry-wrecking scandal. It began when Mike Jones, a call boy and masseur, accused Haggard of engaging in a romantic relationship with him. The accuser also said Ted was using illegal substances like methamphetamine.

Jones said he was inspired to come out openly because of his anger at the pastor's hypocritical stance against same-gender relationships. This occurred when the state of Colorado was making a political campaign to prohibit such relationships. Haggard was at the forefront of this ban in the circle of believers.

The troubled man of God vehemently denied the accusations by claiming devotedness to his wife and renouncing any drug use. He initially enjoyed the support of some evangelical leaders, but evidence of Ted requesting drugs from Jones via voicemails led to the pastor's admittance of guilt, albeit with a claim that he never used the purchased drugs.

What happened with Ted Haggard?

The new turn of events led to Haggard's being fired from the church he started. He admitted to drug use, sexual encounters, and being touched immorally by Jones. He resigned from other ministerial positions, including at the National Association of Evangelicals.

After his fall from grace, Haggard underwent intensive counselling and asserted his heterosexuality. This scandal permanently impacted his ministry and reputation, ultimately leading him to reaffirm his sexuality through intensive counselling.

Ted and Gayle Haggard spoke at the Universal Hilton Hotel in Universal City, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

The rehabilitated man of God started another church in 2010 alongside his wife, and they named it St. James Church. This new ministry blossomed into thousands of worshippers, but news of another scandal soon filtered into public space. He was accused severally and with some evidence of drug use and of fostering inappropriate relationships with boys, including minors.

Is Gayle Haggard still married to Ted Haggard?

The turbulent times did not make Ted Haggard's wife desert him. His partner and lover of several decades continues to stand by him against all odds. She authored Why I Stayed to explain her choices in her darkest hour.

The couple is blessed with five children. Christy, Ted Haggard's daughter, is married with kids. She also has four brothers, Marcus, who pastors a church like his father, Alex, Jonathan, and Elliot.

How much is Ted Haggard worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the former pastor of New Life Church, Ted Haggard's net worth is allegedly worth $200,000. He recently sold the Saint James Church's place of worship for $1.95 million and claimed to have sent some of it to Ukraine to support the missionaries there.

Ted Haggard has started another church in his home since the close of St James Church. This is in tune with the new trend of home-based micro ministries. Although several people within and outside the Christian faith disagree with his continued association with the church, Ted is determined to bring new converts to eternal life.

READ ALSO: What happened to Miyagi Hasani Ayo Chilombo, Jhene's brother?

As published on Briefly.co.za, losing a loved one can be devastating, and Jhene Aiko knows this too well. Her brother, Miyagi Hasani Ayo Chilombo, may have passed away, but his memory lives on through the singer's music.

What happened to Miyagi Hasani Ayo Chilombo? He was diagnosed with cancer in 2010 and passed away two years later due to the disease. He turned to Buddhism after learning about his diagnosis and fought cancer with a positive attitude. The post explains more.

Source: Briefly News