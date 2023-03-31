What happened to Miyagi Hasani Ayo Chilombo, Jhene's brother?

If you love Jhene Aiko, you know she pours her heart into her music, which is inspired by personal experiences. Her late brother, Miyagi Hasani Ayo Chilombo, significantly influenced her life and music. And are you curious about this enigmatic figure? Here is the intriguing backstory.

Miyagi Hasani Ayo Chilombo's sister, Jhene Aiko, performing on Day 2 of Sol Blume Festival 2022 at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California. Photo: Steve Jennings

Source: Getty Images

Losing a loved one can be devastating, and Jhene Aiko knows this too well. Her brother, Miyagi Hasani Ayo Chilombo, may have passed away, but his memory lives on through the singer's music.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Miyagi Hasani Ayo Chilombo Gender Male Date of birth 7 July 1986 Date of death 19 July 2012 Age at death 26 years old Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 121 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Christina Yamamoto Father Karamo Chilombo Siblings 4 Relationship status Single Profession Media personality

Who is Jhene Aiko?

Born Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo, Aiko is the younger sister of Miyagi Hasani. She is a well-known American singer and songwriter with exceptional vocal skills, currently dominating the American R&B genre.

Growing up in a family with a strong inclination towards music, Jhene's sisters, Miyoko and Jamila, were members of Gryl in the '90s. Jhene signed to the major label Epic in the 2000s.

How many sisters does Jhene Aiko have?

Jhene Aiko has five sisters. Among them are her two biological sisters, Miyoko and Mila J, and three half-sisters: Marcia, Dio, and Kareena, who came from her mother's second marriage after her parents ended their marriage of 20 years in 2000.

Who is Jhene Aiko's brother?

Miyagi Hasani Ayo Chilombo was the older brother of the renowned singer. He was born on 7 July 1986 and passed away at 26.

Singer Jhene Aiko performs onstage during the Smokin Grooves Festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

Little information about Miyagi's early life is available. Still, he had a close relationship with his siblings, especially his younger sister, Jhene Aiko, with whom he spent much of his time. Miyagi was instrumental in introducing Jhene to new music, literature, and ways of thinking.

What happened to Miyagi Hasani Ayo Chilombo?

Jhene Aiko's brother was diagnosed with cancer in 2010 and passed away two years later due to the disease. He turned to Buddhism after learning about his diagnosis and fought cancer with a positive attitude.

Miyagi Hasani Ayo Chilombo's cause of death

Miyagi Chilombo died on 19 July 2012 due to an untreatable brain tumour. He was buried in the West Burbank Boulevard Cemetery in Burbank, California.

Jhene Aiko's brother's dying state deeply affected the musician. She coped with the grief by writing a tribute song titled For My Brother. In her words, she said:

Obviously, I found that I could just write a song or record a song instead of letting myself think about it too much and do something that I would regret. That’s just been my passion, but the depression has been the hardest part. If you’re not taking medicine to numb yourself, then every day, you have to work towards feeling better and find different things that keep you out of that type of place.

Who is Jhene Aiko's husband?

Jhene Aiko is not married but has been in relationships in the past. One of her significant relationships was with American R&B singer O'Ryan, which lasted from 2005 to 2008 and resulted in the birth of her daughter Namiko Love.

In 2016, Jhene surprised her fans by revealing that she had married Oladipo "Dot da Genius" Omishore, a music producer. However, the marriage did not last, and they filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Jhene has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Big Sean, and the two have collaborated on several songs over the years.

In November 2022, Jhene and Big Sean welcomed their son, Noah Hasani. While their relationship status is unclear, recent sightings of the two have sparked rumours of a possible reconciliation.

Jhené Aiko performs America the Beautiful during the Super Bowl LVI Pregame at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Miyagi Hasani Ayo Chilombo's parents

His parents are Dr Karamo Chilombo and his ex-wife Christina Yamamoto. Miyagi had a diverse ethnic background, including Japanese, Spanish, Dominican, German, and Jewish ancestry. Before his untimely death, Miyagi was a media personality.

2010 dealt a devastating blow to Miyagi Hasani Ayo Chilombo's family, particularly to Aiko, as she was on the brink of success in her career when she lost her brother. Despite the loss, she and the Karmano family continue to push on, positively impacting the industry and honouring their brother's memory.

READ ALSO: Who is Murphy Claire Levesque, daughter of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H?

Briefly.co.za shared some exciting information about Murphy Claire Levesque, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H's daughter. She has been trending in the public space partly because her parents are among the wealthiest WWE wrestlers.

Though her parents keep her from the media spotlight, she has picked interest in their careers. Murphy has begun training with top female wrestlers like Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

Source: Briefly News