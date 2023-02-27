Who is Murphy Claire Levesque, daughter of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H?

Born to a family of wrestlers and celebrities, Murphy Claire Levesque continues to trend in the public space. The celebrity teenager is renowned as the second daughter of former professional wrestlers Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Her parents are among the wealthiest WWE wrestlers of all time and are forces to reckon with in the wrestling franchise.

Murphy Claire Levesque and her siblings remain an interest to many because of their parents. Her father, Triple H, is the WWE Global Talent and Development Executive Vice President and the brain behind NXT wrestling. On the other hand, her mother, Stephanie McMahon, is famous as the heiress of WWE because her father, Vince McMahon, is the chairman and CEO of WWE.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Murphy Claire Levesque Gender Female Date of birth 28 July 2008 Age 14 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Hartford, Connecticut, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 4'10" Height in centimetres 147 Weight in pounds 8 Hair colour Blonde Mother Stephanie McMahon Father Paul Michael Levesque, aka Triple H Siblings 2 Marital status Single

Murphy Claire Levesque's birthday

The celebrity child was born in Hartford, Connecticut, USA, on 28 July 2008. She is 14 years old and has an American nationality of Irish descent from her mother and French Canadian descent from her father.

Regarding her educational background, Claire studies in high school, although the exact name of the school is unknown.

Murphy Claire Levesque's parents

Murphy's father is Paul Michael Levesque, best known by his ring moniker Triple H. He is a pro wrestler, actor, and big-time businessman. The legendary wrestler has dabbled into several ventures, including real estate investments, video game voiceovers, music production and songwriting, and the writing and publishing of books.

As an actor, he has appeared in several acting gigs, earning him a lot. Some movies are Blade: Trinity, Inside Out, and The Chaperone. The hall of Famer has won numerous titles like World Heavyweight Championship, Royal Rumble, and Slammy Awards for his successful wrestling career before retiring in 2022. He also holds the position of Chief Content Creator of WWE.

In the same light, her mother, Stephanie McMahon, is an iconic actress, businesswoman, and one-time female wrestler.

Born into a WWE family, she started modelling for T-shirts and merchandise for the WWE catalogue at a young age. She later joined the wrestling business and has won titles like the WWE Women's Championship. Presently, she is the Chief Brand Officer of WWE.

Who is Triple H's real wife?

Stephanie McMahon is the real wife of the WWE Champion. Initially, their romance was scripted on WWE, but in 2002, they began dating in real life before they tied the knot in Sleepy Hollow, New York, on 25 October 2003.

Is Triple H still married to Stephanie?

Yes, the couple is still married. They have been married for over two decades and live happily together.

Does Triple H have a kid?

The retired wrestler is a father to three daughters: Aurora Rose, Murphy Claire, and Vaughn Evelyn Levesque. Stephanie is the mother of all Triple H's kids.

Interestingly, the pro wrestlers' daughters have all depicted interest in following their parent's career choices. For instance, Murphy she has begun training with top female wrestlers like Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

Murphy Claire Levesque's Instagram

Murphy gets attention despite her parents protecting her from the public. She has an Instagram account with over 200 followers..

Net worth

Murphy's net worth is still being determined since she does not have a source of income. She lives under her parents' tutelage, care, affluence, and riches, with a net worth of $150 million.

Murphy Claire Levesque is a public figure because of her celebrity parents. However, many believe she and her sisters will become striking female wrestlers in the future, like their parents.

