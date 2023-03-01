Is Frankie LaPenna real? Facts about the Green Screen Guy

Frankie LaPenna is an American social media personality and professional videographer. He gained fame when videos of him going on wild adventures while attending zoom meetings went viral. He has since amassed millions of YouTube and TikTok followers who love him for his creative and funny ideas.

Frankie is widely known as the Green Screen Guy. Photo: @frankielap on Instagram (modified by author)

Working from home is not preferred by many and can sometimes get boring. This situation led Frankie LaPenna to come up with a fun way to do zoom meetings and still have fun using the green screen. Since his magical discovery, Frankie has kept his social media followers entertained with a wide variety of engaging content.

Full name Frankie LaPenna Other names The Green Screen Guy, the Moustache Guy, the Jim Kardashian Guy, the Dump Truck Guy Date of birth 21st September 1997 Age 25 years old in 2023 Birth sign Virgo Place of birth Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States Current residence Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States Nationality American Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Girlfriend American producer and director Kayla Lewicki Education Grand Valley State University (Film and Video degree) Profession Director of photography, videographer, social media influencer Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube LinkedIn

Who is Frankie LaPenna?

Frankie LaPenna is a Michigan-based American TikToker, YouTuber, and internet influencer. He is also a freelance videographer and previously worked as a director of photography. He is known by his various monikers, including the Green Screen Guy, the Mustache Guy, the Jim Kardashian Guy, and the Dump Truck Guy.

Why is Frankie LaPenna famous?

Viral videos of Frankie attending zoom meetings while on adventures made him popular on TikTok. Photo: @frankielap on Instagram (modified by author)

Frankie gained fame as the green screen guy after his videos went viral in late 2020. He would take work zoom calls using the green screen while on wild adventures around the country, including hiking, biking, shopping at a supermarket, or during an NFL game.

Is Frankie LaPenna real?

Frankie LaPenna is real, but his exaggerated behind is fake, and it has earned him the moniker Jim Kardashian. There are several viral videos of Frankie LaPenna running, squatting, lifting weights, and fighting at the MMA while wearing his fake behind.

Frankie LaPenna's TikTok

The Green Screen Guy started making TikTok content in December 2020. He has since amassed over 6.3 million TikTok followers and has more than 205.8 million likes on the platform as of March 2023. He started his YouTube channel, @FrankieLapenna, in 2011, and it currently has over 2.64 million subscribers and more than 2.27 billion views. Frankie is also active on Instagram, where he has over 908 thousand followers.

How much is Frankie LaPenna worth?

Various online sources estimate Frankie LaPenna's net worth in 2023 to be between $500 thousand and $1 million. He earns from social media content creation and brand collaboration. He is also a freelance videographer and the president of marketing at FLP Productions LLC. He previously worked part-time as a director of photography at Launch Kit from 2020 to December 2022.

LaPenna is also a professional videographer. Photo: @frankielap on Instagram (modified by author)

Frankie LaPenna's age

The TikTok star was born on 21st September 1997. He is 25 years old in 2023, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

Is Frankie LaPenna from Michigan?

Yes. He was born and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States. LaPenna is an alumnus of Grand Valley State University, where he received his Bachelor's degree in Film and Video in 2020.

Frankie LaPenna's girlfriend

The content creator is in a relationship with Kayla Lewicki, an American producer and director from Grand Rapids, Michigan. She produces for Ozone Films, which was among the finalists for Most Creative Business Award in Grand Rapids in 2021. LaPenna and Kayla often post each other on their social media.

LaPenna is in a relationship with Kayla Lewicki. Photo: @frankielap on Instagram (modified by author)

How tall is Frankie LaPenna?

The internet star stands at 5 feet 7 inches and has a muscular build. He has green eyes and brown hair and is known for his signature thick moustache.

Frankie LaPenna's quick facts

He was born and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Frankie gained fame as the Green Screen Guy after videos of him attending virtual meetings while on wild adventures went viral.

He is a fitness enthusiast and loves skydiving.

He has a degree in Film and Video from Grand Valley State University.

LaPenna previously worked as a director of photography at Launch Kit and has experience working with several Fortune 500 companies, per his LinkedIn profile.

Frankie LaPenna started posting TikTok content in December 2020 and has over 6.3 million followers as of March 2023.

Frankie LaPenna became an instant favourite on TikTok and YouTube because of his adventurous and equally funny content. He might as well be the next male Kardashian in the world of social media influencing!

