Charli D'Amelio's net worth today: A breakdown of her fortune

Charli D’Amelio’s net worth is a testament to her meteoric rise in the digital world and her ability to leverage her influence into a lucrative career. As the second most-followed person on TikTok, she is not your average teenager. From Charli’s lip-syncing videos to her dance challenges, here is how she gained global fame, amassing millions at only 20.

Charli D'Amelio during the 2022 Michael Rubin's MLBPA x Fanatics party (L). The TikToker at Anaheim Convention Center in 2022 (R). Photo: Leon Bennett, David Livingston (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

D’Amelio is an American social media personality who was the first to surpass 50 million and 100 million followers on TikTok. Often described as TikTok’s biggest star, she was the highest-earning female personality on the platform in 2019. In 2022, Charli ranked as the highest-earning personality on the app. Find out how she made her fortune.

Charli D'Amelio's profile summary

Full name Charli Grace D’Amelio Famous as Charli D’Amelio Gender Female Date of birth 1 May 2004 Age 20 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Norwalk, Connecticut, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5′3¾″ (1.62 m) Weight 52 kg (115 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Marc and Heidi D’Amelio Siblings Dixie D’Amelio Profession Social media personality, dancer Years active 2019-present Net worth $30 million Social media TikTok Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

What is Charli D’Amelio’s net worth in 2024?

According to HotNewHipHop, Charli is worth $30 million. Although most of her wealth stems from sponsored posts, she also generates significant income from her lucrative endorsement deals.

During a 2020 interview with Variety, D’Amelio expressed confusion regarding her rise to popularity despite having millions of followers, saying:

I am an average teenager that many people watch for some reason. It does not make sense, but I am working on understanding it.

Internet personality Charli D'Amelio during the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Original

How did Charli D’Amelio make money?

Even with the guarantee of earning millions from her social media career, Charli still boasts other revenue-generating channels. Below is a summary of how D’Amelio became a multi-millionaire.

Charli D’Amelio’s TikTok earnings

Charli became the most-followed creator on the platform. Currently, she is TikTok’s second most-followed, with over 155 million followers. The dancer charges a minimum of $100,000 for a single sponsored post per StyleCaster.

Charli made her TikTok debut in May 2019 with a lip-syncing video she made with her friend. Her breakthrough came in October after she performed a dance challenge for the K Camp song Lottery.

In November 2019, D’Amelio joined the TikTok collaborative content house, The Hype House and was later signed to the management company, Outshine Talent. In January 2020, she signed with United Talent Agency along with the rest of her family.

Film and television appearances

D’Amelio bagged her first feature film role in the children’s film StarDog and TurboCat in June 2020. The following year, she starred in the Hulu docuseries The D’Amelio Show alongside her family.

Charli D'Amelio during the 18th Annual L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood in 2023. Photo: Elyse Jankowski

Source: Getty Images

However, the star’s most notable appearance was in the thirty-first season of the Dancing with the Stars dance competition series.

She competed against several participants, including her mother, Heidi. Charli reportedly made $360,000 as the competition’s winner per Business2Community. Take a look at some of the other TV shows the TikToker has participated in

Celebrity Family Feud (2021)

(2021) Charli vs. Dixie (2021-present)

(2021-present) Hype House (2022)

(2022) Is It Cake? (2023)

Charli D’Amelio’s endorsement deals

With Charli’s growing online popularity, it is only natural that brands want to work with her. According to Distractify, she earned $1 million appearing in the 2020 Super Bowl ad for Sabra Hummus.

The internet personality has made videos as part of campaigns for brands, including Garnier, Yoplait, Hollister, Procter & Gamble, Step, Dunkin Donuts, and Invisalign.

Other endeavours

D'Amelio's other ventures include two books, a podcast, a makeup line, and a multi-product company. That year, she launched the Coastal Craze nail polish collection with her sister.

In addition, the duo released the Charlie & Dixie x Simmons Mattress courtesy of a partnership with Simmons Bedding Company. Charli D’Amelio’s perfume, Born Dreamer, was released in 2022.

Dancer Charli D'Amelio during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

How much does Charli D'Amelio make per day?

The social media personality allegedly made $3 million in 2020. As documented by Cosmopolitan, she earned between $17 million and $18 million the following year.

Between September 2022 and September 2023, Charli amassed $23 million. Therefore, it is difficult to estimate how much she makes daily, considering that her popularity grows every second, and she continues to make lucrative deals daily.

Charli D’Amelio’s house

According to Omni Home Ideas, Charli currently resides in a $5.5 million mansion in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles. The four-bedroom apartment reportedly boasts modern amenities and a sophisticated interior design.

Charli D’Amelio’s cars

The dancer owns two cars per Urban Splatter. She reportedly paid $53,000 for her Tesla Model Y and $43,000 for her BMW X3.

FAQs

In 2021, D’Amelio earned a Guinness World Record for having the most TikTok followers in the world. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

How old is Charli D’Amelio?

D’Amelio (aged 20 as of 2024) was born on 1 May 2004 in Norwalk, Connecticut, USA. Her mom, Heidi, is a photographer and former model, while her dad, Marc, is an ex-Republican Connecticut Senate candidate.

Does Charli D’Amelio have a boyfriend?

The TikTok star is currently single. She previously dated internet personality Cole Chase and musician Landon Barker.

Dixie, Marc, Heidi, and Charli D'Amelio (L-R) during the 26th Annual Family Film And TV Awards in 2024. Photo: Cara Robbins

Source: Getty Images

What is the D’Amelio family's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dixie D’Amelio’s net worth is $15 million. Marc, on the other hand, boasts a $2 million fortune. Details about Heidi’s net worth remain a mystery.

Charli D’Amelio’s net worth is a story of talent, timing, and tenacity. Since 2019, her unique style and infectious energy have resonated with fans, propelling her to the status of a social media sensation.

READ ALSO: Johnny Manziel's net worth today: How rich is Johnny Football?

Briefly.co.za published intriguing facts about Johnny Manziel's net worth. He had one of the most promising NFL careers when he was drafted in 2014, but he ended up spending only two seasons due to on-field inconsistencies and off-field controversies.

When Johnny left the NFL, he also lost his major endorsement deals with brands like Nike and Panini America. Check the article for more on his whereabouts today.

Source: Briefly News