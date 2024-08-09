Tarayummy's age, height, ethnicity, real name, boyfriend, and more

At a young age, Tarayummy reached global recognition. She is an American TikToker, YouTuber and Instagram star whose content focuses on vlogging. Her charismatic personality and impeccable taste in fashion have brought her instant fame in internet culture.

Tara gained notoriety after she began posting her modelling pictures on Instagram and uploading videos on YouTube. She gained traction, soon becoming the internet’s ‘’it girl’’. With such fame, details about the star's personal and professional life are constantly subject to public scrutiny.

Tarayummy's profile summary

Full name Tara Mirshokraei Nickname Tarayummy Gender Female Date of birth 31 July 2000 Age 24 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Maryland, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Persian Religion Christianity Height 5’6’’ (168 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Ex-boyfriend Jake Webber Parents Arash Mirshokraei and Tabassom Sarlak Profession YouTuber, social media personality Net worth $100,000-$1 million Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter) YouTube

What is Tarayummy's age?

Tarayummy (aged 24 as of 2024) was born on 31 July 2000 in Maryland, USA. Her parents are Iranian immigrants, Arash Mirshokraei and Tabassom Sarlak. The Instagram sensation is of Persian descent.

Tarayummy’s height

The YouTube star is 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall and weighs 55 kilograms (121 lbs). She features black hair and brown eyes.

What does Tarayummy do for a living?

Mirshokraei is widely recognised for her modelling and casual pictures on Instagram. She posted her first picture on the platform in 2017 and has since gained a vast following. As of 9 August 2024, Tara’s Instagram boasts 2.8 million followers.

In addition, she launched her self-titled YouTube channel on 1 January 2012. However, the content creator uploaded her first video on 18 March 2019. Mirshokraei uploads entertaining content such as vlogs, Q&A videos and events that happen in real life.

Currently, she has 1.83 million subscribers. Her most popular video, Stuck in a car with Vinnie Hacker, boasts 3.2 million views. Tarayummy’s TikTok has 8.6 million followers.

Tara’s content mainly includes challenges, lip-syncing, dance videos and fashion trends. She is also an entertainer who often graces tours. In 2023, Mirshokraei spoke about her Los Angeles tour via an Instagram post that read:

It is a wrap. Thank you to everyone who was part of it: my team, sponsors, openers, and, most importantly, you guys.

During a May 2023 interview with Naluda Magazine, she narrated how meeting the people who watch her videos is her favourite part of content creation.

Meeting fans in public on tour and knowing that people are watching me and it is not just a camera I am talking into is so cool. It feels good to see that they are more than just a number.

How rich is Tarayummy?

According to SocialstarAge, Tarayummy’s net worth is between $100,000 and $1 million. She has amassed fame and fortune thanks to her extensive social media following.

Mirshokraei earns revenue through various sources, including monetised content, merchandise sales, sponsorships, promotions, and collaboration.

Who is Tarayummy’s boyfriend?

Tara appears to be single currently. However, she was previously in a romantic relationship with fellow YouTube and Instagram star Jake Webber. The pair started dating in 2019 but called it quits in 2023.

Tarayummy and Jake Webber addressed their split via a YouTube video titled Jake and Tara: Break Up at the time. Despite their split, the pair remains good friends and often posts photos and videos together.

Why did Jake and Tara break up?

In their break-up video, Webber revealed the reason behind their split despite having a healthy relationship, saying:

We just felt like we were dragging something. Like normal couples, we had our ups and downs, but our relationship was good. We will always be friends because that is how we started dating in the first place.

FAQs

Tara’s prominence has always sparked interest in who she is behind the cameras. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the internet sensation;

What is Tarayummy’s real name?

The YouTuber's real name is Tara Mirshokraei. While speaking with Celeb Secrets in 2022, Tarayummy disclosed why she settled for this moniker, stating:

I love tacos, so I thought Tara Tacos. However, I chose Tarayummy because tacos are yummy. This became my nickname in middle school and high school.

What does Tarayummy's dad do?

Tarayummy’s father, Arash, reportedly owns a company that deals with commercial buildings. The social media personality has often spoken about his strict nature.

Are Tarayummy and Jake still together?

The duo dated from 2019 to 2023. Nonetheless, they remain good friends despite their mutual split.

Tarayummy’s age sets her apart from other notable figures in the vast landscape of social media personalities. At 24, her future in the entertainment industry looks promising, thanks to her relatable content and zeal to pursue her passion at a young age.

