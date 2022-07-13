Who is Natalie Viscuso? Age, family, height, movies, career, profiles, net worth

Natalie Viscuso is the girlfriend of the popular man of steel character, Henry Cavill, and even though she has been in actual movies of her own, she is mostly known for her production works in the industry. She has been active in the movie industry since she was a teenager and has maintained that status for almost two decades.

Natalie Viscuso is mostly known for her role in the 2005 MTV reality television show My Super Sweet 16. She appeared in the fifth episode of the first season and has improved the kind of characters that she plays in subsequent movies over the years.

Full name Natalie Viscuso Gender Female Date of birth 26th March 1989 Natalie Viscuso's age 33 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Roswell, New Mexico, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 8" Natalie Viscuso's height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 32-28-35 Body measurements in centimetres 81-71-88 Hair colour Blondie Eye colour Blue Mother Tammie Kay Baumann Father Michael Viscuso Marital status Dating Partner Henry Cavill University University of South Carolina Profession Actress, movie producer and director, and Hollywood executive Net worth $1 million

Who is Natalie Viscuso?

Natalie Viscuso is an executive at Legendary Entertainment. She is also famous for her exquisite sweet sixteen birthday party broadcast on MTV. The American actress was born on 26th March 1989 in Roswell, New Mexico, United States of America.

What is Natalie Viscuso's age?

Natalie Viscuso's birthday on 26th March 2022 makes her 33 years old. Her parents are Michael Viscuso and Tammie Kay Baumann, although the latter is late after battling cancer for an extended period.

It is unknown whether she has a sibling, but it is public knowledge that her parents were divorced while she was still a kid; the reason for the separation remains undisclosed.

She furthered into tertiary education in 2008 after completing her high school education. She obtained a bachelor's degree in Cinematic Arts from the University of Southern California and made it to the dean's list in 2011. As a student, she was an active member of the Sigma Alpha Lambda and Phi Theta National Honor Society.

Natalie Viscuso's job

Natalie's experience spans over a decade and has seen her rise to interesting positions in the movie industry. She worked with Robert Townsend, the CEO of Robert Townsend Film Life, Universal Studios, and the NFL. In addition, she worked in the customer experience department for over two years between 2012 and 2014.

Afterwards, she had a brief stint with the TV Lit Department of The Gersh Agency. Natalie eventually moved to ITV Studios and worked with in-house departments like Tomorrow ITV Studios and Scripted Television; she worked there for another two years and five months.

Natalie Viscuso's next job was in 2017 at The Weinstein Company, where she was the manager of Scripted Television. Then, barely a year after, she took up a vice president role of Television and Digital Studios with Legendary Entertainment; she has been in charge of directing several movies in this position.

She was recently rumoured to be on the verge of switching to Vertigo Entertainment which Roy Lee owns. If the deal pulls through, Natalie is expected to be vice president of Television.

Interestingly, Natalie is not just fixated on climbing the corporate ladder of executive Hollywood; she has always had actual acting gigs on the side. A couple of them have fair ratings on movie streaming and reviewing sites.

Her first appearance on a television series was in 2005 when she appeared as herself in a teen documentary television series produced by MTV. The reality show was about teenage girls, mostly in high school, who throw lavish parties to obtain the kind of attention that actual celebrities attract. She was 16 years old at the time of acting in this movie.

Some of Natalie Viscuso's movies have had her in both directorial roles and actress. Below are some of them:

Scream: The TV Series

Sin City

The Auteur

Spy Kids: Mission Critical

The Mist

Amelia’s 25th

My Super Sweet 16

Brujo

I Killed Harry Hartman

Double Agent

Plotting on Caesar the Woman Pleaser

Personal life

Natalie is not married yet, but she is in a hot and public romance with a popular British actor, Henry Cavill, who is known for his portrayal of Superman in several DC Comics series.

Are Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso still together?

The love birds are still together and continue to share some of their lovely couple pics with their fans on social media. They are rumoured to have been acquainted with each other on the movie set of Enola Holmes.

Is Henry Cavill getting married?

It is unknown whether Henry will yet put a ring on Natalie's finger. The lovers are, however, still waxing strong in their relationship and have each other's back, as seen in a series of social media uproars in the past.

Natalie Viscuso's net worth

According to Biography Daily's website, she is worth $1 million. She has made this much from various careers she has picked up and acting.

Natalie Visusco is still in her 30s, and with what she has achieved for herself in the movie industry, it will not be out of place to assume that she can be one of the greatest to have worked in Hollywood. However, her rise to fame has not been devoid of controversies, especially after she was criticised for a picture she posted on social media that some people found racist.

