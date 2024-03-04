Global site navigation

Elena Moussa: 10 facts about Greg Gutfeld's wife and fashion icon
by  Favour Adeaga

Elena Moussa is more popularly known as Greg Gutfeld's wife. Still, she is much more than that, as she has made a name for herself in global fashion and entertainment. There is no doubt that her marriage has made her a curious case in public eyes; this woman has shown that she is made for being in the upper rung of society with her penchant for noiseless class.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Elena is plenty of things rolled into one, as she has been involved in various artistic endeavours. But she is most famous for her fashion design insight, which has seen her work with several brands, locally and internationally. She is also a former model and journalist, having worked with several media sources.

Moussa's profile summary

Full nameElena Moussa
NicknameLena
GenderFemale
Date of birth4 May 1982
Age41 years old (as of February 2024)
Zodiac signTaurus
Place of birthRussia
Current residenceNew York, United States of America
NationalityRussian-American
EthnicityWhite
SexualityStraight
Height5'7" (170 cm)
Weight121 lbs (55 kg)
Body measurements33-24-35 (84-61-89)
Shoe size5 (US)
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourBrown
SiblingsVictoria
Marital statusMarried
HusbandGreg Gutfeld
SchoolParson School of Design; Fashion Institute of Technology, New York
ProfessionFashion designer, model, stylist
Net worth$2 million
Social mediaInstagram

10 facts about Greg Gutfeld's wife

Beyond being the wife of a popular television personality, author, and political commentator, Elena Moussa is a dynamic entrepreneur who has become an exemplary inspiration. Below are some facts about this personality.

1. Elena Moussa is in her early 40s

Moussa is 41 years old as of February 2024, born on 4 May 1982. This means she will be celebrating her 42nd birthday anniversary before the end of the year.

2. Elena Moussa's nationality is Russian-American

Is Gutfeld's wife Russian? Yes, she is. Elena Moussa's journey traces back to her roots in Russia, where she spent part of her childhood. She pursued her education in the United States. After high school, she enrolled at the Fashion Institute of Technology and Parsons School of Design in New York City.

3. Greg Gutfeld's wife has a successful fashion career

She is renowned for her career in fashion as a model, fashion stylist, and designer but has also dabbled in photojournalism. Before gaining recognition as Greg Gutfeld's wife, she started as a runway model in Russia.

Swiftly transitioning into fashion styling and design, she showcased her innate talent and passion for aesthetics. Moussa's prowess as a fashion stylist earned her global recognition.

4. She is married to Greg Gutfeld

Elena Moussa and Greg Gutfeld's love story began amidst the bustling world of media and fashion. Before she became Greg Gutfeld's first wife, the pair met during their respective roles at Maxim magazine, with Gutfeld serving as editor-in-chief of Maxim UK.

Although their initial encounter was coldly indifferent, their connection blossomed, leading to a romance and marriage in 2004, five months after they started dating.

5. Her husband is a popular television personality

Greg Gutfeld is known for his roles as a political satirist, humorist, and news opinion show host amidst a diverse background in media. He began his career as a staff writer at Prevention magazine before taking on editorial roles at Men's Health and Maxim UK.

Gutfeld later found his niche as a host on Fox News, where he delivers his unique brand of commentary and shares his wit and insight with audiences worldwide.

6. Elena and her husband have been married for almost two decades

Elena Moussa and Greg Gutfeld's wedding was private, with only close friends and family getting an invitation to the ceremony. The couple tied the knot on Friday, 4 December 2004, and has been together since then.

7. She is above the average height for American women

Standing at 5 feet 7 inches, Elena Moussa's height gives off a commanding presence that complements her career in the fashion industry. Her striking physical attributes and innate sense of style have contributed to her success as a fashion icon and model.

8. Elena Moussa is an entrepreneur

In addition to her work as a stylist, Elena Moussa ventured into entrepreneurship by establishing her own design company, Moussa Project. This venture offers a curated selection of high-end accessories and designer clothing, catering to the discerning tastes of fashion-forward clientele.

9. She leads a private life outside of work

Despite her husband's public persona and involvement with fame through her endeavours in the fashion world, Elena Moussa maintains a relatively low profile regarding her personal life. Only a few of Greg Gutfeld's wife's photos and family details are on her verified Instagram account, which has close to 20,000 followers.

10. Elena Moussa is a millionaire

According to Buzz Nigeria, Biography Mask, and The Biography, Greg Gutfeld's wife is worth $2 million because of her career as a model, businesswoman, fashion designer, and stylist.

How much is Greg Gutfeld worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her husband has a net worth of $18 million. He made his money from comedy, talk shows, and authoring books.

Frequently asked questions

Since Elena Moussa stepped into the spotlight, her life has been under media scrutiny. Below are some questions about her and her family.

  • How old is Elena Moussa? She is 41 years old as of February 2024, born on 4 May 1982.
  • Is Greg Gutfeld married? Yes, he is married to fashion icon and model Elena Moussa.
  • What does Elena Moussa do for a living? She is primarily renowned for her career in the fashion world as a model, fashion stylist, and designer but has also dabbled in photojournalism.
  • Does Greg Gutfeld have children? No, he does not. Since marriage, the couple has yet to announce the addition of a baby to their family.

Greg Gutfeld's wife, Elena Moussa, inspires the younger generation following her journey from humble beginnings to global recognition. Her talent, resilience, and unwavering passion for fashion continue to carve her path in gold in the fashion industry, and she has the support of her husband on this trail.

