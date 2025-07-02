Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has confirmed that several big names will be available for selection after injury lay-offs

Jesse Kriel will take the reins of leading the side again after leading the Boks in the Barbarians match

Jean Kleyn has been ruled out of action for six weeks and will miss a chunk of the international season

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed that captain Siya Kolisi, flank Pieter-Steph du Toit, scrumhalf Grant Williams, and wing Makazole Mapimpi are all set to be available for selection after missing last week’s win against the Barbarians in Cape Town, as well as this Saturday’s opening Test of the season against Italy at Loftus Versfeld.

Kolisi’s update: Neck and achilles precaution

Erasmus explained that Kolisi had been dealing with a stiff neck, which has since cleared up, but also mentioned a bit of Achilles stiffness.

“It’s not serious, the scans are clear, but we’re just being careful. No player will play more than eight or nine matches this year, so we’d rather be safe,” Erasmus said.

Kriel steps up as 67th Bok captain

Jesse Kriel will once again replace Kolisi and lead the Springboks, officially becoming the team’s 67th Test captain. He already captained the side in last weekend’s non-cap clash against the Barbarians.

Key players nearing full fitness

Williams, who has been recovering from a neck issue, and Mapimpi, who picked up a hamstring injury, are expected to return next week. Du Toit, who underwent shoulder surgery after the Boks’ 2024 end-of-year tour and continued his rehab with Japanese club Toyota Verblitz, is also on track to return.

Injury news: Am, Nohamba progressing, Kleyn sidelined

Erasmus added that Lukhanyo Am and Nohamba, both sidelined with knee injuries, are recovering well and should be back in action soon.

However, lock Jean Kleyn has been ruled out for up to six weeks after sustaining a knee injury in the match against the Barbarians.

The Springboks will take to the field on Saturday when they face Italy at Loftus Versfeld without captain Siya Kolisi. Kolisi remains sidelined with a neck injury that also ruled him out of last weekend’s victory over the Barbarians in Cape Town.

Kriel leads again, Etzebeth returns

Jesse Kriel will continue in the captaincy role despite the availability of Eben Etzebeth, who returns to the matchday squad after missing the previous encounter. Marco van Staden will step in at No.6 in Kolisi’s absence, while Jasper Wiese will wear the No.8 jersey. Meanwhile, Vincent Tshituka is set to make his much-anticipated Test debut for the Boks.

