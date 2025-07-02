The Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been ruled out again for the game against Italy due to a lingering injury

Jesse Kriel is set to continue as the skipper of the Boks even though Eben Etzebeth will return to the squad

Loose forward, Vincent Tshituka, is poised for his first Test match over the weekend as Erasmus blends experience with youth

The Springboks will take to the field on Saturday when they face Italy at Loftus Versfeld without captain Siya Kolisi. Kolisi remains sidelined with a neck injury that also ruled him out of last weekend’s victory over the Barbarians in Cape Town.

Kriel leads again, Etzebeth returns

Jesse Kriel will continue in the captaincy role despite the availability of Eben Etzebeth, who returns to the matchday squad after missing the previous encounter. Marco van Staden will step in at No.6 in Kolisi’s absence, while Jasper Wiese will wear the No.8 jersey. Meanwhile, Vincent Tshituka is set to make his much-anticipated Test debut for the Boks.

Jesse Kriel will continue in the captaincy role despite the availability of Eben Etzebeth. Image: Tom Jenkins

Source: Getty Images

Rassie on Kolisi and leadership depth

Coach Rassie Erasmus provided an update on Kolisi’s injury, confirming that the niggle he picked up is still troubling him and will keep him out of action this weekend. Erasmus praised Marco van Staden for the “brilliant job” he did at flanker against the Barbarians.

Erasmus also spoke confidently about the pool of leaders at his disposal, adding that he was pleased with how Jesse Kriel had taken on the captaincy responsibility and led the team with distinction.

Experienced core in the squad

The squad that Kriel will lead is packed with experience, with only three players having fewer than 20 caps. The bench is just as seasoned, featuring the likes of Willie Le Roux, who, alongside Faf de Klerk, forms the two-back component in a 6–2 split.

Le Roux will earn his 99th cap at his home ground, adding a special personal milestone to the occasion.

Kleyn out for Italy clash

The Springboks will be without one of their key players, Kleyn, for their opening match of the Test Season against Italy next week, after the Rugby World Cup winner was injured during their game against the Barbarians.

Although the exact nature of the injury hasn’t been disclosed, Kleyn’s release from the squad and return to Ireland suggests he may be facing a significant period on the sidelines.

Coach Rassie Erasmus provided an update on Kolisi’s injury, confirming that the niggle he picked up is still troubling him. Image: Rob Newell

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus' constant confidence in Kolisi

Erasmus reaffirmed that Kolisi will continue to lead the team, but underscored that the possibility of a fresh face taking over from Kolisi was high.

Kolisi is approaching a crucial time in his playing career; rugby is a physically demanding game. Even though at 34, he looks determined to continue playing the sport at the highest level as the Boks set to focus on their world title defence.

Jesse Kriel reacts after replacing Kolisi as Boks' captain

Briefly News earlier reported that Kriel broke his silence after being named Springboks captain in the absence of Siya Kolisi for the clash against the Barbarians over the weekend.

The Sharks star was part of the Boks team named by Rassie Erasmus, but suffered an injury before the match and had to be withdrawn from the squad.

Source: Briefly News