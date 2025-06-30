Kaizer Chiefs have completed the signing of Ethan Chislett on a free transfer, with the midfielder leaving Port Vale FC after the expiration of his contract. The 26-year-old, who hails from Durban, had been linked with several clubs, including Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, but he has opted to return to South Africa and join Amakhosi.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Chislett had the opportunity to remain in Europe but chose to come back to South Africa, having spent much of his football career in England.

What Chislett Will Bring to Kaizer Chiefs

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, sports journalist Uche Anuma discussed Kaizer Chiefs’ decision to sign Chislett and what he will add to the team.

“I think Kaizer Chiefs are trying to explore other quality players outside the shores of South Africa while still keeping it within the family of players familiar with the country,” Anuma said. "Ethan might not have played in the Premier Soccer League before, but he was born in South Africa, so it’s possible for him to quickly adapt to life in the Betway Premiership."

Anuma also highlighted the ongoing debate about the Chiefs’ strategy of signing players from outside the PSL rather than focusing on local talent.

However, he pointed out that the Chiefs’ decision last season to sign players who were not familiar with the league, like Glody Lilepo, showed that bringing in international players could still be successful.

“Kaizer Chiefs’ best transfer last season was the signing of Glody Lilepo from Europe, who wasn’t familiar with the league, and it might be the same case for Chislett,” Anuma explained.

Chislett’s Potential Impact on Chiefs

Anuma further elaborated on what Chislett will bring to Nasreddine Nabi’s side:

"Chislett's statistics show that he would be a good addition to Nabi's side. He is a midfielder who scores goals and provides assists, which is something that could help Chiefs improve in the upcoming season."

"He can play in several positions in midfield, which gives Nabi flexibility in his tactics," Anuma continued.

Additionally, Chislett’s experience playing in Europe will be an added advantage for Amakhosi as they continue to build a competitive squad."

With Chislett now officially part of the squad, Kaizer Chiefs will be hoping he can help propel them to greater success in the upcoming season.

Source: Briefly News