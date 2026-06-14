Mzansi’s podcast trio, MacG, Sol Phenduka, and Ghost Lady, are facing another legal showdown following a recent episode of Podcast and Chill

This comes after they were slapped with a letter of demand after they claimed a prominent celebrity had violated a woman at a Sun City event, and that organisers covered it up

The team was given a deadline to delete the episode and issue an apology, but lawyers hint they have now dragged the podcasters to court after being completely ignored

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The hosts of ‘Podcast and Chill’ were reportedly dragged to court over more defamatory statements. Images: MacGUnleashed

Source: Twitter

The Podcast and Chill network has been involved in another explosive scandal. Mzansi’s controversial podcast pioneers MacG, Sol Phenduka, and Ghost Lady are facing a massive legal war after allegedly making highly defamatory statements on their platform.

Africa Daily reported that heavyweight law firm Webber Wentzel, acting on behalf of Homecoming Events and its directors Oratile Sangweni and Athabile Ngxamngxa, unleashed a brutal letter of demand on the trio.

The legal drama stems from a Podcast and Chill episode titled "Blue Mbombo Drama | Simphiwe Dana, Alostro? SweetGuluva DNA Drama! | Bafana Bafana Visa Crisis," which aired on 1 June 2026. During the episode, the podcasters recklessly alleged that a "very big" celebrity had raped a woman at the organisers' flagship event at the Sun City resort in the North West in 2025.

According to the legal documents, MacG alleged that the event organisers deliberately suppressed the incident to protect their brand value. Shielding himself with "allegedly," the controversial podcaster stated:

"Allegedly, Homecoming, last year, there was a big celebrity who raped someone. But the team at Homecoming tried to shut it down so it does not come out, because it is going to kill their business.”

'Podcast and Chill' was dragged to court after MacG alleged that a celebrity raped a woman at a Homecoming event, and the organisers attempted to conceal it. Images: MacGUnleashed, HomeComingEvent

Source: Twitter

Webber Wentzel attorneys Raynold Tlhavani and Odwa Abraham argued that these statements are completely false, unsubstantiated, and highly malicious.

The lawyers noted that the comments create a damaging impression that Homecoming Events deliberately covered up a heinous crime for commercial gain. They stressed that these reckless allegations could cause major reputational damage, potentially leading to sponsors pulling out, artists boycotting the brand, and a massive drop in ticket sales.

In their strict letter of demand, the attorneys laid out clear instructions to the podcast crew, demanding the immediate removal of the controversial episode and any related clips from YouTube and all social media platforms. Furthermore, they are demanding a formal written guarantee that these false allegations will never be repeated, this, alongside a verbal apology that must be read aloud on-screen by MacG, Sol Phenduka, and Ghost Lady on their channel by 5 June.

The Podcast and Chill episode can be watched below by skipping to 1:02:10.

Chillers allegedly give lawyers the cold shoulder

The trio allegedly left the lawyers on read without complying with any of the demands.

Africa Daily reports that while lawyers refused to elaborate further on the matter, they hinted that a massive lawsuit is already underway.

"I’m not comfortable talking to the media about this matter because we have taken further steps against those individuals," said a representative from Webber Wentzel.

This explosive development marks yet another addition to the podcast network's growing list of serious legal troubles, following Sol and MacG's defamation scandal involving Minnie Dlamini, and it seems the team’s signature unfiltered banter has landed them in their hottest water yet.

Jub Jub allegedly arrested

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jub Jub's alleged arrest.

The controversial Uyajola 9/9 host allegedly had a tense standoff with a man over a rumoured love triangle, an incident that nearly took a tragic turn.

Source: Briefly News