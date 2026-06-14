Controversial musician and TV presenter Jub Jub was reportedly arrested following an alleged shooting incident involving an Uber driver

Police reports reveal the Uyajola 9/9 host allegedly confronted the driver, accusing him of dating his girlfriend, before pulling out a gun and firing a shot

This shocking attempted murder charge comes years after Jub Jub's last run-in with the law, and social media is convinced the star cannot stay out of trouble

‘Uyajola 9/9’ host Jub Jub is reportedly back in the slammer. Image: official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Controversial media personality Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanya is reportedly back in handcuffs and trending for all the wrong reasons. The Moja Love star was allegedly arrested on Sunday morning, 14 June 2026, after an Uber driver claimed he pulled a gun on him and fired a shot during a wild showdown outside a residential complex.

According to an official police report, the drama kicked off at around 07:30 AM at the Emerald Sky Units in Edenvale.

Africa Daily reports that the Uber driver had just arrived at the complex to drop off a female passenger. Out of nowhere, the 45-year-old Uyajola 9/9 host reportedly confronted the driver, aggressively accusing him of secretly dating his girlfriend.

The tense confrontation quickly turned dangerous as the driver attempted to leave the premises. The traumatised Uber driver allegedly told officers that Maarohanya, who is reportedly dating actress Vuyiseka Cawe, pulled out a firearm and discharged a shot at him.

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Fearing for his life, the driver is said to have raced straight to the nearest police station to report the shooting. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but the block was quickly locked down by law enforcement.

Police recovered one empty cartridge at the scene, and an elite SAPS K9 unit was immediately deployed to hunt for the weapon. While Jub Jub insisted that he does not even own a gun, forensics and ballistics teams from the Local Criminal Record Centre have already processed the scene.

A heavy case of attempted murder has been officially opened at the Edenvale Police Station, and the TV star remains locked up.

Jub Jub was reportedly arrested for shooting at an Uber driver, accusing him of secretly dating his girlfriend. Image: official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

This explosive arrest throws Jub Jub back into the public eye for the wrong reasons. The rapper-turned-presenter first became infamous across Mzansi in 2010 when he and his co-accused, Themba Tshabalala, killed four school children during a reckless drag-racing incident in Soweto.

After serving four years of his culpable homicide sentence, Jub Jub was released and resurrected his career, becoming the face of Moja Love.

In 2023, the star faced a major storm after several past lovers accused him of sexual and physical assault.

While police stress that he is presumed innocent until proven guilty, the timeline is already shouting that his time in the spotlight might officially be up!

Social media discusses Jub Jub's latest scandal

Online users are convinced the star cannot stay out of trouble.

MsAphelele said:

"Throw him under the jail, forever."

simbeat29 joked:

"The pushups that Gospel album he'll release when he's out are loading nicely."

mokone_eddie slammed Jub Jub:

"Jub jub can't keep his nose clean even if he tried. He is just like Mama Jackie."

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Emtee's arrest

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sizwe Dhlomo's reaction to Emtee's recent arrest.

The media personality's remark ignited a wave of requests from fans and followers of the Roll Up hitmaker, pleading with Sizwe to step in and help Emtee before it's too late.

Source: Briefly News