A 55-year-old school secretary was allegedly hijacked and sexually assaulted after stopping to inspect her vehicle in Queensburgh, Durban

The armed suspect allegedly forced the woman to drive around while attempting to find a buyer for her VW Polo before stealing cash and bank cards

The traumatised victim later escaped and was assisted by a passing motorist, who alerted Reaction Unit South Africa

A school secretary was hijacked and assaulted. Images: @_ArriveAlive/X

Source: Twitter

DURBAN - A 55-year-old school secretary has been left traumatised after she was allegedly hijacked and sexually assaulted by an armed suspect in Queensburgh, Durban, on Thursday, 11 June 2026.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), officers responded to a call at around 12:07 pm after a concerned motorist spotted a distressed woman sitting in a red VW Polo near the Duffs Road off-ramp on the M25.

The motorist stopped to help after noticing that the woman appeared shaken and emotional. She then revealed that she had managed to escape from a hijacker who had allegedly forced her to drive around while holding her at gunpoint.

Victim talks about her horrific assault

The victim told reaction officers that she was on her way to a bank to deposit a large amount of cash when she heard a strange noise coming from one of her tyres shortly after leaving work. She stopped at a bus stop in Malvern to inspect the vehicle when an unknown man approached her, produced a firearm and forced her back into the car.

The suspect allegedly instructed the woman to continue driving south while repeatedly assaulting her and subjecting her to a sexual attack during the ordeal. He is also believed to have tried finding a buyer for the vehicle over the phone while keeping the victim captive.

After failing to secure a purchaser, the suspect allegedly directed the woman to KwaMashu, where he eventually got out of the vehicle and climbed into a white VW Polo. Before fleeing, he reportedly stole a bag containing the cash that was meant to be deposited at the bank and took the victim's bank cards.

The traumatised woman then drove onto the M25 and stopped near the Duffs Road off-ramp, where she was noticed by a passing motorist who came to her aid and contacted authorities.

RUSA said the woman was extremely emotional following the incident but did not sustain any physical injuries. Authorities have not yet announced any arrests, and investigations are ongoing.

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Wife sexually assaulted in farm attack

In other news,a farm worker was shot and killed, while his 34-year-old wife was sexually assaulted and stabbed. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she received medical treatment. After the incident was reported, police, together with local farmers, private security, and other partners, carried out an intensive search. Within a few hours, they arrested 13 suspects, 11 men and two women, and recovered 22 stolen sheep, a firearm, a minibus, and various household goods.

The South African Police Service. Image: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Two girls hijacked and murdered in Johannesburg

Previously, Briefly News reported that authorities in Gauteng have arrested five people in connection with the hijacking, kidnapping, and murder of two women whose partially decomposed bodies were discovered on Thursday, 8 January 2026, on a plot in Poortjie near Orange Farm. The victims, Nontokozo Mazibuko and Andiswa Sontangane, went missing in December 2025 and were reported to the police by their families on New Year’s Eve, 31 December 2025. After their disappearance, investigators said a ransom demand was allegedly made to one of the women’s mothers, which led police to treat the case as involving hijacking and kidnapping in addition to the murders.

Source: Briefly News