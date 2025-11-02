A farmworker was shot dead, and his 34-year-old wife was sexually assaulted and stabbed during a brutal attack in the Free State

The brutal attack occurred on a farm in the Heilbron district in the early hours of Saturday , 1 November 2025

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Free State has since arrested 13 suspects in connection with the brutal attack

On Saturday, 1 November 2025, a farm worker was shot and killed, while his 34-year-old wife was sexually assaulted and stabbed. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she received medical treatment. Her current condition remains unknown.

13 Suspects arrested for farm attack

After the incident was reported, police, together with local farmers, private security, and other partners, carried out an intensive search. Within a few hours, they arrested thirteen suspects, eleven men and two women, and recovered twenty-two stolen sheep, a firearm, a minibus, and various household goods.

Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in the Free State, Major General Solly Lesia, praised the swift and coordinated response by police, local farmers, and other stakeholders after the brutal farm attack. He said the outcome reflected the effectiveness of strong partnerships between the police and the public in tackling violent crime.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Heilbron Magistrate’s Court soon on multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder, rape, robbery, and stock theft.

Recent farm attacks in SA

Rudolph De Wet, who turned state witness after he was arrested for the murder of Maria Makgatho and Lucia Ndlovu in 2024, accused the South African Police Service of assaulting him while in custody. According to Sunday World, De Wet took the stand on the second day of the trial for the murder of Ndlovu and Makgatho at the Polokwane High Court. The two women's bodies were found in a pig sty on the farm of murder accused Zachariah Olivier, who was arrested.

Two men died on a farm in Middelburg after being assaulted by a farmer and his protection guard. The reason for the men being assaulted was that the farmer accused the two men of stealing two of his sheep. In an attempt to destroy any evidence, the two men's bodies are believed to have been burnt. Police will now search the farm to find the burned remains.

A dog trainer and wildlife enthusiast has gone viral after sharing a powerful warning about a terrifying hyena attack that left a young farmer fighting for his life at a popular KwaZulu-Natal campsite. The Eastern Cape man, who now lives in Hoedspruit, used the incident to educate his followers about the dangers of not respecting wild animals in their natural habitat.

Bodies of 2 missing Limpopo women discovered in pigsty

Briefly News reported that two women who had gone missing in Limpopo were discovered dead after reportedly being shot and killed by a man.

The incident took place just outside of Polokwane, where another man accompanying them was injured and taken into police custody.

