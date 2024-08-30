A farmer and his bodyguard have been arrested at a farm in Laersdrift, Mpumalanga, just outside Middleburg

The two men are accused of allegedly kidnapping, assaulting and killing two other men

Before their death, it is suspected that the men were severely beaten and this may have led to their demise

MIDDLEBURG - Two men died on 22 August 2024 on a farm in Middleburg after being assaulted by a farmer and his protection guard.

Mpumalanga farmer and his security guard attacked and murdered two men for robbing two of their sheep.

The reason for the men being assaulted was that the farmer accused the two men of stealing two of his sheep.

"The matter is still under investigation as the remains of the two victims have not yet been found. It is alleged that the bodies were burnt beyond recognition," according to police spokesperson Donald Mdluli.

In an attempt to destroy any evidence, the two men's bodies are believed to have been burnt. Police will now search the farm to find the burnt remains.

"The ashes will be collected as evidence, which will undergo forensic tests. Meanwhile, the two suspects are currently in police custody."

The investigators believe that the men were severely assaulted before their deaths. The men are thought to be from Somaphepha village.

The two arrested suspects have appeared in court for kidnapping and assault. The addition of murder is expected to be added to their crimes as new evidence is uncovered and collected. The next court date is set for 5 September 2024.

Online response to the murder

@deveshlee believes that the stealing of the sheep should be investigated first:

"If they prove they were stealing sheep then the farmers are innocent, if not, they must rot in jail."

