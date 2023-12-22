Global site navigation

Mpumalanga Homeowner Discovers Burnt Dead Body in His Yard, Identified as Man Missing for 5 Days
by  Hajira Khota
  • A Mpumalanga homeowner stumbled upon the burnt body of a missing person dumped in his backyard
  • Patrolling officers were alerted by an individual who had come across the disturbing discovery on his Balfour property
  • The motive for the killing is unknown and SAPS investigations into the macabre crime are ongoing

Body found in homeowners yard
Police in Mpumalanga were alerted to the discovery of a burnt body by a homeowner who came upon the macabre scene in his backyard. Image: AzmanL/ILbusca
Source: Getty Images

BALFOUR - In Siyathemba, Balfour, the partially burnt remains of a 49-year-old man, reported missing five days prior, were discovered dumped in a resident's backyard.

The deceased was covered in a blanket, and his family, who had reported him missing around 9pm on Sunday, positively identified him.

Brig Selvy Mohlala, police spokesperson, mentioned that officers on patrol were flagged down by an individual who had made a disturbing find in his backyard around 8:30am on Thursday.

"He alerted the police to the unidentified body in his yard. The police promptly responded, discovered the body, and medical professionals, upon arriving at the scene, confirmed the individual's demise."

Mohlala stated that the motive for the killing remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing.

Community left rattled

Many South Africans were alarmed at what unfolded in Mpumalanga and voiced their concerns on Facebook.

Mathathu Phindile said:

"That's very painful. Imagine."

Jackson expressed:

"The devil's plan failed."

Jackson Kwakwa mentioned:

"The homeowner is fortunate. Someone wanted to make him a victim of mob justice and fortunately, he discovered the body before that person could alert the community."

Beware of kidnappings this festive season

According to Business Leadership South Africa, the alarming incidence of missing and abducted adults and children in South Africa is a cause for concern, especially as we are in the festive season spirit, potentially leading to a surge in such incidents.

In the 2023/24 SAPS Crime Statistics, a staggering 4300 kidnapping cases were reported between July and September.

According to BLSA National Project Manager Roelof Viljoen, statistics reveal that a majority of these kidnappings take place in Gauteng.

"It's crucial to emphasize that kidnappers are not solely focusing on the wealthy; individuals in lower-income communities are also being targeted."

Body of missing Bloemfontein teenager discovered 2 days later

Previously, Briefly News reported that the nation was devastated as the quest for a missing young woman concluded with the discovery of her lifeless body. The 16-year-old, reported missing on Saturday, was found deceased on 4 December, 2023.

South Africans were deeply affected by her tragic death, shedding tears over the alarming rate of women losing their lives.

