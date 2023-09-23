A child from Kwazulu-Natal was missing for a week and was recently found under tragic circumstances

The child named Snethemba Ngcece had her community and parents involved in searching for her

South Africans reacted to the reports about the young life lost under mysterious circumstances

MTWALUME- A missing child from KZN was discovered a week after her disappearance. Many people were heartbroken over there where she was found.

A missing eight-year-old never made it back home, she was found dead, and Mzansi peeps were distraught. Image: STR/ Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

South Africans discussed the heartbreaking story of the missing kid who did not make it back home. Many netizens expressed their heartbreak over the details of the missing kid.

8 year old never makes it home

An eight-year-old child, Snethemba Ngece, who lived in Mtwalume on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, went missing. According to SABC News, the young girl's body was found a week after her disappearance.

What happened to Snethemba Ngcece?

According to SABC News, authorities have not released details about her cause of death. Briefly News has contacted the KZN police spokesperson for more details and to confirm any more developments.

South Africans touched by child's death

Many people wrote that they were horrified that search parties failed to find the girl alive. Netizens expressed their frustration seeing countless murders involving children.

Some netizens noticed that KZN murders have become common in headlines. The story made people discuss how much authorities need to combat rampant crime.

Grootman Gerald said:

"Kzn yidinga umthandazo stru (KZN needs prayer)"

Map Daka Wa-Mars argued:

"These murderers deserve capital punishment, period."

Noreen Khanye wrote:

"RIP. Sorry."

Dumakazi Bathandwa Mophankomo was upset:

"Killings every day. Where are the real leaders?"

Makana Native added:

"This country is beyond sick."

