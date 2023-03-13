The Chatsworth police in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, is searching for an infant boy who was kidnapped from his home

The two-month-old baby was snatched by armed suspects who invaded the home on Saturday, 11 March

South Africans have found the actions of the criminals despicable and hope for the safe return of the baby

DURBAN - A two-month-old baby was snatched from his home in the Welbedacht West area of Chatsworth in Durban on Saturday, 11 March.

Armed men kidnap a 2-month-old baby

The Chatsworth police have appealed to the public for help as the infant was taken from the home during a home invasion by armed suspects, according to TimesLIVE.

The armed individuals robbed the family of their belongings and snatched the baby right before fleeing the house. The police have yet to release a picture of the missing child, although they are asking the public for assistance.

SAPS has called on citizens to contact Captain Mthembu on 0825674188 or the crime stop hotline with any information regarding the missing baby and the suspects.

South Africans wonder what happened to the missing 2-month-old baby

Zacky Macaire said:

"Human body parts for rituals... witchcraft! Otherwise, they might just have a buyer who can't have children."

Debbie Massyn said:

"When you thought they couldn't get more evil "

Nkosinathi Mdanda said:

"Woman, oh woman, sometimes this might look like a mystery, and when you look deep into the scenario, the culprit is in the house may be the man who was told he's the father is not. The person who has taken the baby is the real father. Most of the time, these things are staged to cause confusion in a love triangle. Kodwa ke no comment. Some women would do anything to protect their skin."

Pieter Rudolph said:

"Those people need to be found, and that baby... I believe SAPS can do a great job."

Mathulo Edith Rabotai said:

"May the baby return home safely, may he be found yoooh ha.a hleng"

