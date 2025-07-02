South African TV host Jub Jub was a recent topic of discussion on X (Twitter), regarding his political stance

Jub Jub joined the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MK Party) in 2024, after dumping the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

The Uyajola 9/9 presenter's membership was questioned amid the ongoing drama within the party as SA has growing questions

Why is Jub Jub silent about MK matters?

As drama within the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MK Party) mounts, South Africans on social media are asking why the controversial TV host Jub Jub suddenly went AWOL.

Another week, another MK party drama! Keeping with the trend of making headlines for all the wrong reasons, the latest with the MK Party sees Duduzile Zuma and Nhlamulo Ndhlela in the hotseat. John Hlophe penned a letter to Jacob Zuma, detailing why he thinks the two members have bad conduct during meetings.

A few headlines ago, former Secretary General Floyd Shivambu made jaw dropping allegations in an interview after he was axed. This resulted in him facing a lawsuit from Ndhlela.

With all this drama, netizens want to know why the Uyajol 9/9 TV host, Jub Jub, has made less commentary on the matters.

Taking to X (Twitter) user @Lisathe_first, wrote a post saying, "In less than a year, it was so fashionable to associate with MK. Now it's embarrassing. Where is Jub jub?"

The user posted a photo of Jub Jub rocking MK Party regalia, posing next to another member.

The rapper joined the Jacob Zuma-led opposition party in 2024, after dumping the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). In December 2024, Jub Jub posed alongside the former President Jacob Zuma at his home in eNkandla.

Jub Jub was a proud member of the MK Party, now SA wants to know if that is still the case. Image: MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

What Mzansi has to say about Jub Jub

Below are some of the varying opinions regarding the photo of Jub Jub:

@sbu_sbuda90174 defended him:

"He is buys at Moja Love."

@sirchimex17 laughed:

"LOL. Mr correction sikisi."

@tibos26 claimed:

"Group of politicians thought they could unite South Africa."

@BBK29_ said:

"Jub jub was looking for a parliamentary gig to pay his bills but Zuma ignored him like he never existed. Boooooom back to Uyajola9/9with a basic salary of R20k per month, which can't settle all his debts. Bet he thought R105k per month in parliament would have been perfect to keep him sustained."

@mfekasbo argued:

"MK will bounce back. It's just in a revival stage of selecting the real leaders and opportunists."

@McebisiMbusi said:

"They were so excited...now things are heating up. The EFF is more experienced, boys."

@PhetoleAbubakar joked:

"He was fine there while we were cheating in peace. Now, he will come for us cheaters."

@GMazingisa41357 argued:

"The problem here is that people move with the trends. They join parties based on popularity. They know nothing about the struggle."

