Jub Jub Meets Jacob Zuma After Dumping EFF for MK Party, SA Has Mixed Feelings: "Where He Belongs"

by  Jessica Gcaba 2 min read
  • Jub Jub was snapped next to the former South African president Jacob Zuma, allegedly at his Nkandla home
  • The Uyajola 9/9 presenter apparently dumped the Economic Freedom Fighters to join the MK Party
  • Mzansi has mixed reactions to this, saying Jub Jub is where he belongs, while others had salty remarks

Jub Jub posed next to Jacob Zuma.
Jub Jub met up with former president Jacob Zuma after joining the MK Party. Image: Jub Jub via YouTube/Mike Hutchings on Getty Images
Source: UGC

South African presenter Jub Jub is one of the new members of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party (MK). In a recent photo, the Uyajola 9/9 presenter was snapped next to one of the founders, former president Jacob Zuma.

Photo of Jub Jub and Jacob Zuma goes viral

The two men were snapped next at Jacob Zuma's home in Nkandla. According to The South African, the Moja Love TV presenter allegedly dumped the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to join the MK Party.

The picture was shared by @MDNnewss, and it sparked a range of reactions:

Mzansi reacted to the photo of Jub Jub and Jacob Zuma

SA had mixed reactions to this, with some saying Jub Jub is where he belongs, whereas others had salty remarks. This is how netizens reacted to the photo of the two gentlemen:

@somahashii stated:

"I also left the EFF last week. I can't stay in a sinking ship."

@StHonorable claimed:

"Jub Jub is an opportunist like the old man he's standing with."

@IamOkuhle_lauded:

"Jub Jub is not lost, love him for that."

@RichBlackWidow is hopeful:

"Soon he will be in Parliament 🤞"

@GermanTank_BW joked:

"He must shoot an episode right there."

@Mbhape1 said:

"He realised ANC can't give him anything like Arthur Mafokate…. Seeking refuge."

@dezza8132765570 said:

"And another tea party or meeting. It will end in tears, ask this honourable Malema."

@incontroZA claimed:

"Obviously he's an MK member. His mom is probably MK."

@Nkosi_Shebi said:

"Jub Jub is home, where he belongs."

Is Uyajola 9/9 hiring actors?

In a previous report from Briefly News, the popular Moja Love reality TV show Uyajola 9/9 made headlines again after former cast members alleged that they were acting.

The two women who fought each other for a man earlier that day made a video saying it was not real.

