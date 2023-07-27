South Africans have reacted to the reports that Uyajola 9/9 presenter Jub Jub handed himself to the police

The rapper was allegedly arrested for alleged molestation, attempted murder and assault

Social media users have shared mixed reactions following the confirmation, many are calling for the state to ensure Jub Jub stays in jail

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

South African social media is in a frenzy following the reports that popular rapper Jub Jub handed himself to the police.

Jub Jub has allegedly been arrested for assault and attempted murder. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Popular South African rapper Jub Jub in court for attempted murder, alleged molestation and assault

Well-known local rapper Molemo Maarohanye also known as Jub Jub handed himself to the police over a list of crimes.

According to reports from media outlets on social media, the popular musician handed himself to the police and was charged with attempted murder, alleged molestation and assault.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Briefly News spoke to SAPS Gauteng Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo who confirmed the arrest. The statement noted that the Uyajola 9/9 host handed himself over to the police in Brixton on Thursday 27 July after a warrant of arrest had been issued against him.

"Police can confirm that a well-known rapper handed himself over to the police in Brixton on Thursday, 27 July 2023, after a warrant of arrest was issued against him. He is expected to appear before Johannesburg Magistrate Cout today facing charges of molesting, attempted murder and assault."

Mzansi reacts to news of Jub Jub's arrest

Social media has been buzzing following the reports. Many are saying the star should stay behind bars for good this time.

@RealMrumaDrive said:

"You see this thing of uyajola 99, I’m sure one gent who his life was ruened went and visited Maweni, now Jub Jub is back in jail. "

@bandile_banks wrote:

"They should’ve never released Jub Jub!"

@krugersville added:

"Jub Jub and Kelly Khumalo’s kid is going through it man, mom in trial, dad is going to jail, bro this insane."

MacG calls on Emtee to take accountability for his actions: “Take it out on music bro”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that outspoken podcaster MacG has called out the Pearl Thusi rapper, Emtee to take accountability for his actions.

SAHipHopMag reports that MacG lambasted the rapper in a recent episode of the show, Podcast & Chill for always playing the victim.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News