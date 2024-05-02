Hip hop rapper Cassper Nyovest recently opened up about what transpired between him and his baby mama, Thobeka Majozi

During his interview on L-Tido’s podcast, the Doc Shebeleza hitmaker disclosed that Majozi dumped him because he cheated on her

Shortly after L-Tido shared that interview episode, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions

It seems like there is more to Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi's story. The rapper recently opened up about what happened to their relationship before he got married to his childhood friend Pulane Mojaki.

Cassper Nyovest says he cheated on his baby mama Thobeka Majozi

Could it be that there is more than what Cassper Nyovest is telling us that happened between him and baby mama? Well, only time can tell. The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker has made headlines on social media again after he got roasted for his unimpressing outfit that he wore at the Metro FM awards.

Recently, the star became the talk of the town after he disclosed that his ex-lover, Thobeka Majozi, who is also the mother of his child, dumped him because of his infidelity.

During his sit-down interview on L-Tido's podcast, Nyovest confessed that he had cheated on Majozi before he tied the knot with his childhood friend Pulane Mojaki.

He said:

"My baby mama left me because of my infidelity."

The news and gossip page MDNews shared the video of the rapper's interview on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Cassper Nyovest: My baby mama left me because of my infidelity... Hip hop was not making money before Cassper Nyovest"

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Cassper Nyovest's confession

Many netizens on social media reacted to Cassper Nyovest's revelation about what went down between him and Thobeka Majozi. See some of the responses below:

@BafanaSurprise wrote:

"Lol this Bro left his Baby Mama and got married right away! Why is he lying."

@theHirohito tweeted:

"Famous people always justify themselves so properly, but then the truth always comes out."

@ronaldanele commented:

"Can we have side of the story ka baby mama why they left him...This one is lying to us.We will be shocked after hearing it."

@PostiveImpact89 responded:

"Let's call Stillo Magolide to confirm this intel."

@PuruFacts mentioned:

"But his baby mama was also cheating from the beginning of their relationship with one of the destruction boys. Met her several times with one of the boys."

@Leekeatlegile said:

"Cassper knew he didn’t want to marry Thobeka. Perfect candidate for baby mama not wife. Men know exactly what they are doing. They move strategically."

Cassper Nyovest and Pulane host wedding after-party

In more Cassper Nyovest updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper and his wife's wedding after-party.

The newlyweds hosted their after-party at a local club in Mafikeng and raised more questions among netizens.

