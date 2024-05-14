Pearl Thusi recently turned 36, surprising fans who had mistaken her for being much older

Social media users celebrated her birthday contrary to previous trolls suggesting she was too old for certain career paths or fashion choices

Despite online bullies, fans expressed admiration for Mama Panther and her enduring beauty

Pearl Thusi celebrated her 36th birthday recently and fans are still shocked with her age. The popular South African media personality has been trolled for being too old by online bullies.

Pearl Thusi's fans still can't believe she is only 36 years old. Image: J. Countess and Jerod Harris

Pearl Thusi's age shocks Mzansi

South Africans on social media are feeling embarrassed that they have been saying Pearl Thusi is too old to start a new career as a DJ or wear revealing clothes, but she is just 36 years old.

The star's age was revealed by the popular blog MDN News after she celebrated another trip around the sun recently. The page shared a hot picture of the Queen Sono actress and wrote:

"Happy birthday Pearl Thusi. She's turning 36 today."

Pearl Thusi's fans celebrate her birthday

Social media users shared heartwarming birthday messages for Pearl Thusi. Many wished her well and admitted that she looked too good for her age.

@UrbanStreetZA commented:

"She’s not that old hey."

@bydega_ wrote:

"She looks 21, what’s her secret?"

@MarianTiisetso wrote:

"She's still young moss. I thought she's in her late 40s the way you guys call her pensioner "

@retsjay63 commented:

"Happy birithday my dear .. hope she had a blissful one"

@MR_K_R_B added:

"She's so beautiful. I love how unproblematic she is, and how she just minds her business... Happy birthday Pearl, I love you "

