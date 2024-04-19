MacG mercilessly trolled Pearl Thusi on Podcast and Chill for recently pursuing a career as a DJ

The podcaster dragged Pearl for moving from acting to DJing at her age, saying people were condoning nonsense

Mzansi called MacG out for being vile, saying Pearl's new-found career did not correlate with her age

MacG threw shade at Pearl Thusi for pursuing a career as a DJ.

Source: Instagram

MacG recently caught fire over his comments about Pearl Thusi's DJing career. The Podcast and Chill host was dragged for saying Pearl's decision to hit the decks was nonsense.

MacG throws shade at Pearl Thusi

MacG is back to fire some shots and this time, chose Pearl Thusi as a target. The infamous podcaster weighed in on Pearl's sudden decision to start a DJing career and had some colourful words to say about it.

The Podcast and Chill host threw shade at Pearl's age, making her seem much older than she is while shaming her decision to be a DJ.

Sol and Ghost Lady intervened, stating that Pearl's choice could have several contributors that influenced it, including the economy or a simple passion for the decks. Either way, Mac wasn't buying it.

Moreover, Sol mentioned Julius Malema, who is now a DJ in his early 40s. Mac stated that it was different with the EFF leader because he was passionate about it.

Twitter (X) user ThisIsColbert shared a snippet from the conversation:

"How can you start DJing at 40, bro? From Queen Sono to DJing? Let's not condone nonsense."

Mzansi weighs in on MacG's comments

Though often agreeing with Mac's controversial takes, Mzansi wasn't having it this time around and called him out on his comments:

quin_vee_1 called MacG out:

"I’m not a Pearl Thusi fan, but Mac is annoying, shem! Age-shaming a woman for DJing at 40 and saying Malema DJing at 40 is his passion?

mxo_85 said:

"Mac needs to be called to order. At least Sol opposed him this time around."

KgosiKhongo wasn't impressed:

"I'm not a fan of Pearl Thusi, but MacG was way out of order."

mmblessings701 asked:

"So, we must just give up 'cause we are 40?"

Olivet_Opulent posted:

"This guy is such a hater! I've never heard anything positive come out of his mouth."

bassyballz responded:

"MacG is wrong for what he said about Pearl Thusi."

