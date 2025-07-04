Seasoned radio personality DJ Fresh paid tribute to his late ex-wife Thabiso Sikwane on her heavenly birthday

The former radio personality passed away hours before her 50th birthday party celebrations in August 2024

Netizens reminisced about hearing Thabiso's voice on the radio stations, and they sent sweet birthday wishes

DJ Fresh celebrated his ex-wife Thabiso Sikwane's heavenly birthday. Image: DJ Freshsa

DJ Fresh celebrates Thabiso Sikwane

Former broadcaster DJ Fresh remembered the life of the vibrant Thabiso Sikwane, who passed away on 3 August 2025.

Sikwane would have turned 51 years old on 3 July 2025. Her ex-husband, DJ Fresh, took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt birthday message, sharing how they spent the day.

DJ Fresh honoured his ex-wife Thabiso Sikwane on her heavenly birthday. Image: Thabiso Sikwane

Fresh revealed that the bitter-sweet day was filled with laughter, reminiscing and lots of cheesecake.

"Happy Heavenly Birthday, Thabiso. We had cheesecake at your daily prayer spot by the dam today — your favourite. Hope you didn’t mind us finishing the whole thing without you (again). We laughed, we reminisced … and as always, Aunt Ann had epic stories to share about your childhood escapades. Heaven’s lucky to have you — just don’t charm the angels too much! Happy heavenly birthday, my friend. Keep watching over us," he penned.

Fresh shared an old video of Sikwane explaining why they took the video announcing their divorce. The clip sparked a massive debate online, with people coming up with all sorts of opinions.

Peeps remembers Thabiso Sikwane

Social media users remembered the late radio personality, and they shared some fond memories of her.

Lynn Boss Chick said:

"The saddest part of being a woman is having to hold the pain inside for kids, for family, and it eats you up daily!! She was a brave woman for this. May her soul rest in peace."

Phaleng Karabo shared:

"Happy birthday, my cousin. We still miss you and talk about you."

Miss Nwa cried:

"Love ous' Thabiso’s outlook on love so much. I’m sad that I never got to meet the beautiful person she was. She definitely embodied love and truly understood love for love."

Padidio 05 expressed:

"Heavenly happiest to Thabiso. Sleep tight, girl. I had so much love and respect for you."

Refilwe Modiselle shared:

"I miss Mama Thabiso 🥹. We had an appointment where she wanted to “nurse” me. She said Fi, I want to feed you & massage your feet, just to show you the Queen that you are! We were gunning to see each other at month end and then she left Earth. I miss her. A true Queen."

