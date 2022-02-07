DJ Fresh and his wife of two decades Thabiso Sikwane have stunned Mzansi by calling it quits on their marriage

The two radio personalities met back in 2002 when Fresh was a resident DJ on YFM and Thabsiso was a newsreader

Announcing their divorce on social media, the former couple shared that they had been separated for two years

DJ Fresh and Thabiso Sikwane's marriage has come to an end. The couple has announced that after two whole decades together, they will be ending their romantic relationship and will remain co-parents and friends.

DJ Fresh and Thabiso Sikwane have called it quits after 20 years of marriage. Image: @djfreshsa and @kayaon959

Source: Instagram

Thabiso Sikwane has filed for a divorce from her husband Thato Sikwane, popularly known as DJ Fresh. The Citizen reports that Thabiso told publications that she has simply outgrown Fresh. The DJ was reported to have wanted to work on the marriage but eventually took the decision not to contest the divorce.

With headlines flying around, Thabiso and DJ Fresh took to Instagram to share a video confirming that they are no longer together and have been separated for nearly two years now. Fresh confirmed that this process is just to finalise a marriage that ended a while ago.

Although the comments were turned off, peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Sikwane's separating.

@GovernerTshiff said:

"But Fresh has been embarrassing Thato for years and she has been an understanding wife, Fresh has been cheating with his PA, colleagues and university students etc."

@YoliHeaven_Sent wrote:

"Relationships are extremely difficult to manage when one party consistently chooses to disrespect the marriage - this woman spoke at a youth conference at Rhema Bible church 15 years ago and I prayed for her to leave that marriage. I thank God for finally giving her the strength."

@abundance43 tweeted:

"It’s difficult when there’s one scandal after another, you try to understand then the data depletes mntakabawo. Sad."

@MafoaSA commented:

"I'm honestly surprised it took them this long."

According to Sunday World, the former radio host has agreed to make this as amicable as possible. Fresh has given his ex-wife custody of their children as well as the home they once shared.

A friend of the couple told Sunday World that those close to them knew that something was up when they began sleeping in separate bedrooms. The source said:

"They are still living under the same roof and there was hope they would get their sparks back. But when she told him that she has consulted with her lawyers to file for divorce, Thato agreed to move out of their house in Northriding once the divorce is finalised."

