Rachel Kolisi recently shared an update about how she's been spending the winter holidays, and it looked action-packed

The media personality has been vocal about coping with her divorce from Siya Kolisi after eight years of marriage to the Springboks captain

Fans of Rachel Kolisi were ecstatic over the recent close look at her daily life with her family, following her divorce

Rachel Kolisi showed snippets of her busy holiday with her children. Siya Kolisi's former wife spent quality time with their children, Nicholas and Keziah Kolisi.

South African schools are currently on their winter break, and Rachel Kolisi kept her children thoroughly entertained. Fans were also interested to see that Rachel Kolisi had a blast with her own adventurous plans.

An Instagram post detailed how Rachel spent her June holidays with her kids. Rachel went surfing for the first time in a long time and posted a photo two her surfboard. When she wasn't in the water, Rachel captured videos and pictures of her children having fun at the beach. Siya's sister Liphelo also joined them on the winter beach adventure, but ahead of time, she was worried about getting wet in a hilarious video. Rachel kept an eye on them while on her laptop. After the beach, she and the kids played a family card game.

Rachel also added bits about other content she related to, from books to quotes and memes. In one post, she shared a section of a book, Redeeming Love by Francine Pascal, focusing on a quote about getting strength and being restored by God. She also posted a meme captioned "I told ChatGPT about you.". For ultimate relaxation, Rachel ended the post with a photo of herself in a cupping session.

Rachel Kolis's journey from divorce

Siya and Rachel left South Africans' mouths agape when they announced that they would be officially divorcing. Since then, Rachel has been very transparent about the reality of going through a divorce. Briefly News reported on a post she made where she showed people that she was going through a healing process. Many have enjoyed watching Rachel handle her divorce in the public eye through some candid moments.

South Africa enjoys Rachel Kolisi's winter vacation

Many people wrote that they enjoy seeing what Rachel got up to with her children. Netizens were amused by Liphelo's video before going surfing. Check out Rachel's winter beach day with family below:

glocalunitywomen said:

"There’s a peace in you that draws people in. A quiet light. It’s rare, it’s beautiful, and it speaks volumes."

dr_fabkaybe gushed:

"❤️oh Rachel🤗🥰 uyathandwa sis!"

zoddzs was amused by Phelo:

"Phelo needs to be on TV asap, she's so funny. 😂"

emmapatinios gushed:

"Love to see how much you’re glowing."

sandrinepqd was happy:

"Love your shorter hair, it suits you very well! "

mylittlesleeper.co added:

"You are amazing, Rachel. Just think the way you’ve picked up and carried on supporting your fam through everything you’re going through is really amazing. "

suasngmcyrstal exclaimed:

"Wow, very brave 👏well done!"

