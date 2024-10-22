Siya Kolisi and Rachel Kolisi have sent out a statement announcing the end of their marriage

In the statement, the former couple announced that it was a mutual decision and requested privacy

After eight years of marriage, they are now focused on co-parenting their children and working on the Kolisi Foundation

In a recent statement, Rachel Kolisi and Springboks captain Siya Kolisi have announced that they are headed for divorce.

Siya and Rachel announce split

On Instagram, Siya and Rachel Kolisi shared a statement announcing the end of their marriage. They revealed that they decided to part ways mutually, stating that it was the best decision.

"After much reflection and open conversations, we have mutually decided to end our marriage. This decision comes from a place of love, respect, and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us," the statement reads.

What's next for the Kolisis following their divorce

Siya Kolisi and Rachel Kolisi stole hearts with their dreamy wedding on 13 August 2016, a lavish ceremony at the Lourensford Wine Estate in Somerset West.

After eight years of marriage, they announced that they would continue co-parenting their two children son Nicholas Siyamthanda and daughter Keziah, and working on the Kolisi Foundation.

"While our relationship as a couple is changing, we remain great friends and committed partners in raising our children with the same love and care they've always known. We will also continue working together on the foundation that means so much to us."

The statement continues, "We are grateful for the love, understanding, and support you've shown us, and we kindly ask for your respect as we navigate this transition. With gratitude and love."

