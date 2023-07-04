Wife of Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, Rachel took to social media to share some content from her vacation

In the Instagram post, she revealed some of the fun and highlights from the cruise ship she and the children have been having

Many Mzansi netizens back at home couldn't help but admit their desire to be on holiday too

One of Mzansi's favourite cool moms, Rachel Kolisi, is living the dream as she enjoys some much-needed time away on holiday on a cruise ship with her little ones.

Rachel Kolisi had Mzansi feeling jealous after sharing a glimpse into her cruise vacay to Greece. Image: @rachelkolisi/TikTok

Rachel and the kids enjoy a cruise ship getaway

The wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her vacation.

The post features images and short videos of the eventful cruise ship experience and wholesome family fun.

According to Rachel, the ship will dock in Santorini, Greece.

Santorini is one of the Cyclades islands in the Aegean Sea. It was devastated by a volcanic eruption in the 16th century BC, forever shaping its rugged landscape.

According to Packed for Life, vacations are important for families because they provide a chance to spend quality time together. They have been shown to have positive effects, like helping to relieve stress and improve moods. All while having fun, experiencing new things and learning about different cultures.

South Africans react to Rachel's captivating holiday content

Many of Rachel's followers were enthralled by her content and responded with comments indicating how they would have loved to be part of the Kolisi crew.

christy_bloo commented:

"You’re a rockstar for going on a cruise abroad, solo with 4 kids/teens ."

ebenetzebeth4 reacted:

"Not jealous ."

roxann_message commented:

"Once you cruise, you’ll never travel any other way!"

bridgetowntobrighton wrote:

"Have a wonderful time with your kids ❤️- Looks gorgeous ❤️."

purdonwebb said:

"Best place in the world..what boat are you on?"

