Rob Hersov is a South African entrepreneur, senior executive, and private investor that is one of the most influential businessmen in the country. Although he spent much of his life abroad in the United Kingdom, he moved back to South Africa to help improve investment opportunities. What else do we know about him?

The chairman and founding partner of Invest Africa was pictured at Tower Bridge before the Clipper 2013/14 Round the World Yacht Race.

Source: Getty Images

The local entrepreneur is not the only successful businessman in his family; his father also has made a big name for himself through his career moves, making him an economic heavyweight in the country. Here is Rob's profile summary before we go into more detail about his prominent family name.

Profile summary and bio

According to Rob Hersov’s Wikipedia, he has spent much of his professional life abroad building an impressive resume of working in partnership or for prominent industry names like media tycoon Rupert Murdoch and luxury goods mogul Johann Rupert. Here is a more in-depth look into the businessman's impressive biography.

Rob Hersov’s age

His date of birth is unknown, but most online sources claim his birthday falls in early October of 1960, making him 62 years of age in 2022.

Where does Rob Hersov live?

The entrepreneur had lived in the UK for around 31 years, but since he moved back, he has been staying in the Cape Town region of Western Cape, South Africa.

Rob Hersov’s wife

He has been married to pediatric doctor Katie James Hersov since 2009, and not much else is known about the duo who does not publicly discuss their marriage. But, we do know she conceptualised Medikidz.

This international initiative includes various mental health professionals in partnership to better explain medical information to children through comic books, among other things. Rob Hersov’s ex-wife is Kim Hersov, a California native with whom he shares two children.

Rob Hersov’s family

There is not much information surrounding the family besides the fact that they come from influence. He comes from a well-to-do family, with his father, Basil Hersov, a mining executive who has achieved various significant professional milestones throughout his career.

The businessman and his wife posed at the Cartier International Polo Day 2011 at Guards Polo Club in Egham, England.

Source: Getty Images

Rob Hersov’s businesses

The businessman has an impressive portfolio of business avenues he is currently spearheading. He is the founder, chairman and CEO of Invest Africa, chairman and partner of African Capital Investments, founder and chairman of Adoreum Partners and chairman of the VistaJet advisory board.

Rob Hersov’s education

He has an impressive educational background, undoubtedly giving him the necessary tools to succeed in his industry. He has a B.B.S. from the University of Cape Town and an M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School.

Rob Hersov’s net worth

Rob Hersov’s wealth is often brought up while discussing the businessman since he has links to various hugely successful business ventures. Rob Hersov’s house and other assets also draw in interest on his net worth.

It has been publicly acknowledged that he is a billionaire, but no official amount is available since it has not been disclosed.

Although Rob Hersov comes from a family that has already gained a significant amount of financial success, he has since made a name for himself in the business world in their own right.

