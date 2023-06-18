Who is Taylor Kitsch's wife or girlfriend? The personal life of the actor

Taylor Kitsch is a Canadian actor who has gained fame for his notable roles in films like Friday Night Lights (2006), X-Men Origins: Wolverine and John Tucker Must Die (2006). He made his acting debut in 2006. As a famous personality in the film industry, many are curious about his dating life. Learn about Taylor Kitsch's wife or girlfriend and his personal life.

Taylor Kitsch attends the "The Terminal List" Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex on June 22, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Taylor Kitsch's father was a construction worker, and his mother worked for the BC liquor board. His story is one of rags to riches. Aside from his lucrative acting career, he is a fashion model and has worked as a personal trainer.

Taylor Kitsch's profile and bio summary

Full name Taylor Kitsch Gender Male Date of birth 8 April 1981 Age 42 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Kelowna, Canada Current residence Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed with German and English Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'11'' inches (1.80 m) Weight 176 pounds (80 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Parents Susan Green and Drew Kitsch Siblings Daman and Brody Relationship status Single Alma Mater Gleneagle Secondary School, University of Lethbridge Profession Actor, model Net worth $10 million Social media Instagram

How old is Taylor Kitsch?

Taylor Kitsch (aged 42 years as of June 2023) was born on 8th April 1981, in Kelowna, Canada. He has mixed ethnicity with German and English ancestry.

How tall is Taylor Kitsch?

Taylor Kitsch’s height is 5 feet 11 inches (1.80 m) tall. The Canadian model has dark brown hair, and his eyes are brown.

Who are Taylor Kitsch’s parents?

His mother is Susan Green, who worked for the BC Liquor Board. His father, Drew Kitsch, was a worker in the construction field. Taylor's mother raised her children in a trailer camp after her divorce from Taylor's father.

Does Taylor Kitsch have a brother?

Taylor Kitsch attends the "The Terminal List" Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex on June 22, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

The actor has two older brothers, Brody Kitsch and Daman Kitsch. Taylor also has two half-sisters. He attended Gleneagle Secondary School and went to the University of Lethbridge, pursuing a course in nutrition and economics.

Did Taylor Kitsch get married?

As of 2023, the model is single and has not confirmed his dating life but has previously been linked to various women. Who has Taylor Kitsch dated? Reportedly the actor has dated several personalities like Laura Csortan and Rachel McAdams.

Taylor Kitsch’s relationships

The Hollywood actor allegedly dated Laura Csortan, a renowned actress and TV producer. The two were filming X-Men Origins: Wolverine. They were in a relationship in 2008 but never confirmed the rumours.

He has also allegedly dated Jessica White, an actress and fashion model. The actress was rumoured to be Taylor Kitsch’s girlfriend from January 2006 to February 2007. It is stated he dated Minka Kelly in 2007. Minka is an actress, and the two have starred in the TV series Friday Night Lights.

The actor was speculated to be in a relationship with the Canadian actress Rachel McAdams. This was after the two were reported by US Weekly to have had a romantic dinner together in West Hollywood’s Osteria Mozza on 2 June 2015. Rachel has not confirmed whether or not the duo are in a relationship.

Taylor Kitsch's movies and TV shows

Actor Taylor Kitsch attends the premiere of "Only the Brave" at Regency Village Theatre on October 8, 2017, in Westwood, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

He played hockey and worked as a personal trainer before starting his acting career. He still plays hockey today. The actor is a former model and has modelled for IMG. He began acting in 2006 when he appeared in the television series Kyle XY. In the same year, he appeared in the TV series Godiva. He is also a famous producer, writer and director. Taylor Kitch's filmography includes:

Project Season/year Role Waco: The Aftermath 2023 Older David Koresh The Terminal List 2022 Ben Edwards The Defeated 2020 Max McLaughlin Bridges 2019 Ray Waco 2018 David Koresh Only The Brave 2017 Christopher Mackenzie The Dig 2017 Bud American Assassin 2017 Ghost Bling 2016 Sam True Detective 2015 Officer Paul Woodrugh The Pieces 2014 Kyle The Normal Heart 2014 Bruce Niles Lone Survivor 2013 Michael Murphy The Seduction 2013 Dr Paul Lewis Savage: The Interrogations 2012 Chon Savage 2012 Chon Battleship 2012 Lieutenant Alex Hopper John Carter 2012 John Carter Friday Night Lights 2006-2011 Tim Riggins The Bang Bang Club 2010 Kevin Carter X-Men Origins 2009 Remy LeBeau Gospel Hill 2008 Joel Herrod The Covenant 2006 Pogue Parry Snakes on a Plane 2006 Kyle John Tucker Must Die 2006 Justin Godiva's 2006 Colm Kyle XY 2006 Male Camper

Taylor Kitsch’s net worth

According to sources, the actor has an estimated net worth of $10 million. He is a successful actor, and that is where his income comes from.

What happened to Taylor Kitsch?

He stopped appearing in Friday Night Lights. The famous actor who played the role of Riggins in the series said he would not be part of the series in 2018. He was grateful for the opportunity they offered him, but he said he was a different actor then.

Taylor Kitsch is an actor known for many outstanding roles in the movie industry. He began his career in 2006 and is now recognized for his fantastic work in popular movies and television shows like Only The Brave.

READ ALSO: Who is Tom Welling's wife, Jessica Rose Lee? Inside her personal life

Briefly.co.za published an article about Tom Welling's wife, Jessica Rose Lee, and her life. Tom Welling is an actor known for movies like The Winchesters and The Fog. Jessica Rose Lee is an equestrian and businesswoman.

Jessica Rose Lee married Tom Welling in 2019. She founded a California lifestyle brand established for the present fashion culture and American equine rescue programs. She has appeared in the movie King Kong.

Source: Briefly News